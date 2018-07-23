It’s safe for you to swim in the Ocmulgee again

The Macon Water Authority has given the OK for the public to resume swimming in the Ocmulgee River.
The affected area from the south take-out at Amerson River Park to the Spring Street boat landing had been closed since Friday after 4 million gallons of sewage spilled onto a street and into a Vineville ditch.
Results from new testing at the spill site are consistent with past results, according to the Macon Water Authority.
The sewage spill did not impact Macon’s water supply, said Mark Wyzalek, director of laboratory and environmental compliance for the Macon Water Authority.
“Our water intake is six miles above the Vineville branch where it enters into the Ocmulgee River,” he said. “There is no issue at all with our drinking water. There never has been.”
