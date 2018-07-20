Stay out of the Ocmulgee River until tests show the river is safe, officials warn

People looking to cool off in the Ocmulgee River in Macon are being asked to stay away for now.
A safety precaution was issued Friday after 4 million gallons of sewage spilled onto a Macon street when a manhole lid was broken earlier this week, according to a Macon Water Authority report.
Officials will be able to give the OK for the public to resume swimming in the river once lab results show it’s safe, said Darryl Macy, the Macon Water Authority’s manager of distribution and sewer conveyance.
Macy said the spill likely happened while contractors working on the Interstate 75 project accidentally struck a manhole.
The major spill occurred at 1701 Walnut St. on Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday, with some sewage going into a Vineville ditch.
Comments