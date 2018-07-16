Infant injured in Monroe crash dies

An infant critically injured in a head-on crash that killed two others in Monroe County on Thursday has died.
William M. Foster, 10 months old, died Monday as a result of injuries suffered in the accident, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office release.
The accident happened on Ga. 83 North. The drivers of both vehicles, Carole Foster, 24, the infant’s mother, and Howard Zach, 51, died shortly after the wreck. The infant was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and had been in critical condition.
The release stated that the infant was properly restrained in a child car seat in the back center seat at the time of the accident.
