Two drivers killed, toddler seriously hurt in Monroe County head-on crash

Two people from Forsyth are dead and a young child is seriously hurt after a head-on crash Thursday morning in Monroe County.
Just before 8:20 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to Ga. 83 where a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche collided with a 2006 Nissan Altima between Jeffrey Way and Abernathy Road, Monroe County sheriff’s Lt. Lawson Bittick said.
Carole Foster, 24, was trapped in the Altima and was pronounced dead at the scene, Bittick said.
The 10-month-old boy traveling with her was airlifted from Monroe County Hospital to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
The driver of the Avalanche, Howard M. Zach, 50, also suffered fatal injuries as both vehicles sustained significant damage to the front end in the collision that happened as Foster was traveling north and Zach was headed south.
“According to witness statements, the Nissan Altima crossed the center line approaching the crest of a hill,” Bittick said.
The highway was closed for about two and a half hours but reopened by about 11 a.m., Bittick said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal accident.
Comments