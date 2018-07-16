Did he swindle Bibb schools? Jury that will decide has been chosen

Jury selection in the federal fraud trial of the president of a Macon technology firm concluded Monday in a case that involves alleged crimes linked to a multimillion dollar computer deal with Bibb County public schools half a decade ago.
Opening statements, followed by testimony in the trial of Isaac J. Culver III, will begin Tuesday in U.S. District Court here.
Culver, 48, president and CEO of Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc., faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy to launder money as part of a $3.7 million deal in late 2012 to put new computers in Macon schools.
While Romain Dallemand, ex-superintendent of Bibb schools, could be called to testify, Judge Marc T. Treadwell explained to prospective jurors that Dallemand is not accused by federal prosecutors of conspiring to commit any wrongdoing in this case.
Dallemand’s name — and the perceived dysfunction surrounding his 28-month tenure as superintendent — has at least locally become synonymous with the school system’s shortcomings
On Monday, as Treadwell addressed the 140 or so prospective panelists, some summoned from more than an hour’s drive away, the judge asked if any of those assembled were familiar with particulars of the case against Culver.
Few, if any, were. But a dozen or so raised their hands and said they at least knew of Dallemand and had seen or read news accounts of his time as superintendent.
Treadwell at one point asked if any potential jurors “have a strong opinion, negative or positive, about Romain Dallemand.” No one spoke up.
As lawyers for both sides were introduced, Culver, dressed in a light-brown-checked sport coat and grayish slacks, rose and said, “Good morning, everyone.”
His defense team includes prominent Atlanta lawyer Ed Garland, who in the past has represented NFL star Ray Lewis and, more recently, attorney Claud “Tex” McIver in murder trials.
It took until about 6:20 p.m. to seat a jury of six women and nine men, three of whom are alternates.
At one point during jury selection, a prospective juror, a woman, stood and spoke of her preconceived notions about the justice system and those accused of crimes.
“I believe,” she said, “if somebody’s gotten to court, they are guilty.”
She was later excused.
Comments