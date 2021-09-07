These Middle Georgia hospitals offer COVID antibody treatments. Here are the details

Atrium Health Navicent announced last week that five Middle Georgia locations will now offer outpatient COVID-19 antibody treatment.

The one-time therapy is available to those who have either tested positive or are unvaccinated and have been exposed to someone who is positive, according to a press release.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is administered through an intravenous infusion, delivering medication straight to the bloodstream. This is used for people who are considering high risk for developing a severe case COVID-19.

If given within the first week of the start of COVID-19 symptoms, the treatment can help prevent worsening of symptoms and help prevent a potential hospitalization, according to the release.

Atrium Health Navicent President and CEO Delvecchio Finley said vaccination is still the best method for reducing the risk of COVID-19 and the spread of the virus.

“Atrium Health Navicent is committed to supporting our community’s health and wellness as we continue to battle COVID-19. We’re proud to offer mAb treatments as another tool to help reduce the impacts of this devastating illness,” Finley said. “While this treatment is highly effective, we also urge everyone to become vaccinated.”

The therapy, which has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is not a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine. A clinical trial showed the antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% or more.

The treatment is available to eligible adults and children ages 12 and up with a referral from their physician.

“As the delta variant continues to spread through central and South Georgia, mAb treatment offers another care option to help save lives,” said Dr. Patrice Walker, Chief Medical Officer for Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center. “It is important to remember, this treatment doesn’t replace COVID vaccines as our community’s most powerful tool to prevent serious coronavirus infection.”

In addition to Atrium Navicent Health, Houston Healthcare is also offering a Regeneron clinic which offers the same type of monoclonal antibody treatment. In order to go to the clinic, a patient must have a positive COVID-19 test in hand or it can be faxed over with physician’s orders to 478-975-6776.

The clinic is open daily from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and is located at 223 North Houston Road outside under the tents at the back pavilion.

The pandemic continues to worsen in Middle Georgia because of the highly contagious delta variant and vaccination rates that continue to hover below 50%. The state health department most recently reported more than 9,000 new cases, and Georgia has more people hospitalized for COVID-19 than ever before.

The following locations will offer the treatment:

Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center (777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201)

Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital (888 Pine St, Macon, GA 31201)

Houston Healthcare (1601 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093)

Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin (821 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061)

Atrium Health Navicent Peach (1960 GA-247CONN, Byron, GA 31008)

Monroe County Hospital (88 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Forsyth, GA 31029)