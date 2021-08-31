All Bibb County students to move to remote learning for two weeks as COVID surges

Bibb County Schools will switch to virtual learning for two weeks due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Bibb County School District announced Tuesday classes for all schools would move to virtual learning beginning Sept. 7. The plan is for schools to return to in-person learning on Sept. 20.

This comes a district continues to monitor the COVID-19 cases in the school system. The decision was made based on the latest data and the potential for additional cases due to the Labor Day holiday.

“I am very confident our schools are safe. I believe the measures we put in place with requiring masks, socially distancing with the distance the CDC recommends, and frequent handwashing all help keep us safe,” Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “I also recognize community spread is very high; and I believe in some cases the students are bringing COVID-19 into the schools, and maybe it is spreading that way.

“We are going to take the next two weeks to pause in-person learning and hopefully ensure that when students return, our schools will still be safe.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

During the virtual learning period, teachers will not teach lessons live but instead will record and posts lessons from their classroom. Students are expected to log in each day to Canvas through ClassLink to complete their assignments, according to the district’s press release.

Those who chose handouts instead of an electronic device are expected to bring it back completed on the return date. Those who do not complete their working during the two-week period will be marked absent.

The district also asks that parents continue to monitor their student’s health during the two-week period and report any positive COVID-19 tests.

Extracurricular activities and athletic programs will continue during the two-week period, as well as those who are in dual-enrollment courses.

Bibb County Schools had already sent three schools and two classes to virtual learning due to the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantined students.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER