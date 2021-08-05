Coronavirus

Macon-Bibb County to pay employees to get COVID vaccine. Here’s what they’ll earn

As Bibb County COVID-19 vaccination rates lag behind state averages, local elected officials and private companies are incentivizing and, in some cases, requiring employees to get shots.

The Macon-Bibb County commissioners approved payments of $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine during their Tuesday evening meeting, Liz Fabian of the Center for Collaborative Journalism reports.

“We are in an emergency,” Commissioner Elaine Lucas said. “We are fortunate that we do have this option because we could just keep begging and pleading with folks to do the right thing and it’s obvious that hasn’t worked.”

The payments, which will come out of the American Rescue Plan Act money provided by the federal government, could cost up to $800,000.

Atrium Health and Piedmont Healthcare — which recently completed a purchase of Coliseum’s two Macon hospitals — are requiring employees to get fully vaccinated.

By the numbers

The state health department released updated COVID-19 numbers Wednesday afternoon.

Across the state, 25,000 new cases have been reported in the past two weeks. In that same time period, 565 cases have been reported in Bibb County and 409 in Houston County.

In Georgia, 40% of people have been fully vaccinated, and 46% have received one shot. Bibb County has reported vaccinations at a lower rate, with 35% of county residents fully vaccinated, and 39% with one shot.

To find out where to get a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.

New CDC guidance

The CDC released new guidance in late July as coronavirus cases spiked across the country. The agency’s suggestions marked a shift in its recommendations, which had previously noted that vaccinated folks didn’t have to wear masks or socially distance.

What does “substantial or high COVID-19 transmission” mean?

Health officials define substantial transmission as when between 50 and 99.99 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported in the past seven days, while high transmission indicates 100 or more new cases per 100,000 people have been reported in the past seven days.

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, almost every county in Georgia falls into the substantial or high, including Bibb, Houston, Peach, Baldwin, Twiggs, Monroe, Jones and Wilkinson counties.

