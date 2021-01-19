Coronavirus

Middle GA health district resumes COVID vaccinations. How to schedule an appointment

The North Central Health District is scheduling a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations this week after receiving “a small allocation” of doses.

Eligible Middle Georgians can schedule appointments, while they’re available, by calling 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099. The NCHD will schedule appointments for next week when it receives more doses.

The health district, which covers 13 counties in Middle Georgia including Bibb and Houston, had temporarily paused vaccinations after booking all available doses.

Who can request vaccinations

The NCHD covers Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties.

Other ways to get the vaccine in Middle Georgia

Hospitals and pharmacies have begun receiving vaccine doses, and several are starting to schedule vaccination appointments. Vaccinations are limited to health care workers, first responders, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Other pharmacies that have or will receive vaccine doses in Bibb County, according to the Georgia health department, are: Coliseum Medical Center, Family Care of Middle Georgia, First Choice Primary Care, IV Care Options, Nightingale Infusion, Regency Hospital Company of Macon, Renal Physicians of GA and U Save It Pharmacy.

Pharmacies and hospitals that have or will receive vaccine doses in Houston County are, according to DPH: First Choice Primary Care - Warner Robins, Houston Healthcare, Houston Primary Care Associates, Medicine Stop, Robins Pharmacy and U Save It Pharmacy - Centerville.

