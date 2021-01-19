Middle GA health district resumes COVID vaccinations. How to schedule an appointment

The North Central Health District is scheduling a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations this week after receiving “a small allocation” of doses.

Eligible Middle Georgians can schedule appointments, while they’re available, by calling 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099. The NCHD will schedule appointments for next week when it receives more doses.

The health district, which covers 13 counties in Middle Georgia including Bibb and Houston, had temporarily paused vaccinations after booking all available doses.

Who can request vaccinations

Healthcare providers: This group includes paid and unpaid people serving in a healthcare setting who have the potential for direct exposure to patients or infectious materials and includes, but is not limited to: physicians, nurses, dentists, laboratory workers, environmental services, EMS, fire department that provides health services, etc.

Employees and residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes

Adults age 65+ and their caregivers (caregivers as applicable)

Law enforcement, fire personnel (including volunteer fire departments), dispatchers and 911 operators

The NCHD covers Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties.





Other ways to get the vaccine in Middle Georgia

Hospitals and pharmacies have begun receiving vaccine doses, and several are starting to schedule vaccination appointments. Vaccinations are limited to health care workers, first responders, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Kroger : Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by visiting Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment, those without will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number.

: Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by visiting Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment, those without will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number. Publix : Free vaccines are available by appointment, which can be made online at Publix.com/covidvaccine.

: Free vaccines are available by appointment, which can be made online at Publix.com/covidvaccine. Navicent Health: Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 478-633-7233.

Other pharmacies that have or will receive vaccine doses in Bibb County, according to the Georgia health department, are: Coliseum Medical Center, Family Care of Middle Georgia, First Choice Primary Care, IV Care Options, Nightingale Infusion, Regency Hospital Company of Macon, Renal Physicians of GA and U Save It Pharmacy.

Pharmacies and hospitals that have or will receive vaccine doses in Houston County are, according to DPH: First Choice Primary Care - Warner Robins, Houston Healthcare, Houston Primary Care Associates, Medicine Stop, Robins Pharmacy and U Save It Pharmacy - Centerville.