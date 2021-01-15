COVID vaccines paused in Middle GA health district, but you still have local options

The North Central Health District, which covers 13 Middle Georgia counties, has booked all of its available COVID-19 vaccination appointments and is not currently scheduling any more.

All appointments next week are full, and the NCHD does not have more doses of the vaccine yet.

“Additional appointments for vaccination will open once vaccine is shipped to the district,” a release from the health district read. “NCHD’s call line will not be able to schedule appointments until... we get more vaccine shipments.”

Health districts across the state have been overwhelmed with requests for coronavirus vaccines since Monday, when Georgia opened up vaccinations to Georgians 65 and older. The NCHD received more than 50,000 calls in two hours Monday morning.

As of Thursday evening, Georgia health care workers had administered 329,506 vaccine doses of the 927,050 that have been shipped. The NCHD covers Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties.

Other ways to get the vaccine in Middle Georgia

Hospitals and pharmacies have begun receiving vaccine doses, and several are starting to schedule vaccination appointments. Vaccinations are limited to health care workers, first responders, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Kroger : Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by visiting Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment, those without will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number.

: Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by visiting Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine. Those with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment, those without will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number. Publix : Free vaccines are available by appointment, which can be made online at Publix.com/covidvaccine.

: Free vaccines are available by appointment, which can be made online at Publix.com/covidvaccine. Navicent Health: Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 478-633-7233.

Other pharmacies that have or will receive vaccine doses in Bibb County, according to the Georgia health department, are: Coliseum Medical Center, Family Care of Middle Georgia, First Choice Primary Care, IV Care Options, Nightingale Infusion, Regency Hospital Company of Macon, Renal Physicians of GA and U Save It Pharmacy.

Pharmacies and hospitals that have or will receive vaccine doses in Houston County are, according to DPH: First Choice Primary Care - Warner Robins, Houston Healthcare, Houston Primary Care Associates, Medicine Stop, Robins Pharmacy and U Save It Pharmacy - Centerville.

Volunteers needed for vaccine distribution

The Georgia Department of Public Health is organizing volunteers to assist with vaccine distribution through its volunteer program “Georgia Responds.” The program “matches skills and credentials” to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Licensed medical volunteers including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and advanced EMS personnel (EMT Intermediate and above) may be used to administer vaccination,” a DPH press release read. “Nonmedical volunteers may be used in administrative roles such as registering individuals for vaccination, data input, language interpretation, other administrative areas as needed, and providing guidance and assistance at vaccination administration sites.”

To volunteer, log on to dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click “Register Now.”

Who can request vaccinations

Healthcare providers: This group includes paid and unpaid people serving in a healthcare setting who have the potential for direct exposure to patients or infectious materials and includes, but is not limited to: physicians, nurses, dentists, laboratory workers, environmental services, EMS, fire department that provides health services, etc.

Employees and residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes

Adults age 65+ and their caregivers (caregivers as applicable)

Law enforcement, fire personnel (including volunteer fire departments), dispatchers and 911 operators