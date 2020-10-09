Here’s most recent data on COVID-19 cases at Middle Georgia colleges, universities

While key data points in Georgia’s fight against the coronavirus continue to trend in the right direction, the White House coronavirus task force urges colleges and universities to take more drastic steps to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

Here is a look at this week’s update on colleges and universities as well as case numbers from around Middle Georgia.

COVID-19 IN COLLEGES

Mercer University reported 12 positive tests out of 528 administered between Oct. 2-8. That’s up from 10 positives last week.

Middle Georgia State University reported 14 cases between Sept. 28-Oct.4.

Georgia College and State University reported seven cases between Oct. 1-8.

Wesleyan College reported one case in the past week.

The University of Georgia reported 16 positive cases out of over 1,300 tests performed between Sept. 28-Oct. 2 and a 1.17% test positivity rate, which according to the CDC, indicates enough tests are being performed.

MIDDLE GEORGIA CASE UPDATE

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 18,421 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Friday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 18,421. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,247

Deaths: 610. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 82.05% of hospital beds were in use, 80.45% of ICU beds were in use and 32.20% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 4,927. Bibb is next with 4,105 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,447 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb 6,247 cases - 186 deaths

Houston 3,270 - 85

Baldwin 2,189 - 61

Laurens 1,808 - 80

Monroe 724 - 54

Washington 705 - 9

Peach 693 - 24

Jones 592 - 13

Bleckley 454 - 21

Dodge 449 - 12

Wilkinson 352 - 18

Pulaski 319 - 22

Macon 238 - 10

Twiggs 204 - 9

Crawford 177 - 6

The state reported 1,695 new cases across the state and 56 new deaths Friday.