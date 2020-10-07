Macon moves to ‘orange zone’ in White House COVID-19 report. Here’s latest data for region

The state of COVID-19 in Georgia continues to improve, according to the most recent report from the White House coronavirus task force provided by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom in D.C.

Georgia, which led the nation in new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in mid-August, is now 28th in the country for test positivity. The state had 77 cases per 100,000 people last week, lower than the national average of 90.

The task force recommends that mitigation efforts continue in the state in order to maintain the gains that have been made. This includes mask-wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding crowds.

Federal, state and county data

White House report: In Middle Georgia, the metro areas that include Macon and Milledgeville are in the “orange zone,” according to the latest update from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The “orange zone” indicates the metro areas reported between 51-100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity between 8%-10%. Last week, Bibb County was in the yellow zone, a tier below the orange zone.

North Central Health District reports: The COVID-19 incidence rate for Bibb County residents over the most recent reporting period (Sept 14-27) was 116 cases per 100,000 residents. The previous two-week incidence rate was 225 per 100,000. This is a 48% decrease. From Sept. 14-27, 97% of cases were linked to community spread and not a specific outbreak. The vast majority of cases linked to outbreaks were associated with congregate care settings, such as nursing homes.

Twiggs and Monroe are the only NCHD counties to report an increase in the new case rate. In Twiggs County, the rate went up by 25% from the previous 14-day period. The current two-week incidence rate is 244 per 100,000 population, an increase from 110 from the previous two-week period. In Monroe County, the rate went up by 5%. The current two-week incidence rate is 222 per 100,000 population, an increase from 211 in the previous two-week period.

The NCHD covers 13 counties, including Macon-Bibb, Houston and Peach. It also includes the following colleges and universities: Georgia College, Fort Valley State, Mercer and Middle Georgia State University.

Other news

At the local level, the City of Warner Robins Municipal Court will be closed for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure. The court will reopen on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m. Those with cases that are impacted by this change will receive contact from court personnel to reschedule.

Middle Georgia Cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 18,219 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Middle Georgia in its 3 p.m. update Wednesday.

Here are key takeaways:

Cases: 18,219. Bibb County has recorded the most cumulative positive cases with 6,195.

Deaths: 598. It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Hospitalizations: In Region F, which includes Bibb County and much of Middle Georgia, 80.55% of hospital beds were in use, 77.27% of ICU beds were in use and 27.88% of adult ventilators were in use.

Cases per person: Baldwin County has the most cases per 100,000 with 4,873. Bibb is next with 4,071 cases per 100,000 people. Crawford has one of the lowest rates in the state, with 1,398 per 100,000.

The following is a breakdown of cumulative cases and deaths for counties in Middle Georgia.

Bibb 6,195 cases - 182 deaths

Houston 3,232- 84

Baldwin 2,165- 59

Laurens 1,763- 78

Monroe 715 - 54

Washington 698 - 8

Peach 688 - 25

Jones 586 - 11

Bleckley 456 - 21

Dodge 444 - 12

Wilkinson 350 - 18

Pulaski 319 - 22

Macon 238 - 10

Twiggs 199 - 9

Crawford 171 - 5

The state reported 1,554 new cases across the state and 32 new deaths Wednesday.