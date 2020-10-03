Georgia confirms nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths Saturday. Here’s more

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 322,078 cumulative COVID-19 cases Saturday, up by nearly 1,500 new cases in 24 hours.

Here are some key takeaways from the latest data:

Cases: 322,078 (+1,484 reported today). The number of new cases reported in a day may not match the difference in total cases over a 24-hour period. This occurs because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected. An older confirmed case may also be reclassified as additional information is collected during an investigation.

Deaths: 7,134 (+29 deaths in 24 hours). It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Tests: Georgia reported 305,671 total antibody tests and 3,001,381 total viral tests (+31,368 viral tests in 24 hours). These totals don’t account for tests that are not reported through the state’s electronic lab reporting system.

Positivity rate for Georgia today: 5.1%. Georgia’s overall positivity: 10.1%. The World Health Organization’s recommended test positivity percentage is 5% to properly track outbreaks and locate milder cases of the disease.

Current COVID hospitalizations: 1,257. The count includes any patient in a Georgia hospital who has tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of the report. This count does not include patients who are being investigated by health officials for possible infection.

Total COVID hospitalizations: 28,924, an increase of 133 in 24 hours.

Hospital capacity: As of Saturday, 81.8% of the state’s critical care beds are full. Not all critical care beds in the state are filled with COVID-19 patients.

For a complete county-by-county list and additional data, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website. The health department is not reporting how many Georgians have recovered.

Regional update

▪ Muscogee County reported 6,094 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 15 cases in 24 hours. The county reported 170 coronavirus-related deaths. No new deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Over the last two weeks, 4.8% of Muscogee County’s tests came back positive. Since the start of the pandemic, 10.5% of the county’s tests were positive.

▪ In middle Georgia, Bibb County reported 6,128 cases, up 13 cases in 24 hours. The county reported 177 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of two in 24 hours.

Over the last two weeks, 6.8% of Bibb County’s tests came back positive. Since the start of the pandemic, 15.8% of the county’s tests were positive, according to state’s data.

▪ Fulton County reports the highest number of cumulative cases in the state at 27,994.