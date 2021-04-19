Huey Magoo’s shares site of next Middle GA restaurant ahead of Milledgville opening

Huey Magoo’s is holding a grand opening for its Milledgeville restaurant Wednesday.

The 2,700 square foot chicken tender restaurant at 1972 North Columbia St. includes a large outdoor patio and a drive-thru.

The chicken tender restaurant is the first of at least eight stores to open under a franchise group led by Jeramine Martin in Georgia and Tennessee, according to a Huey Magoo’s news release.

“We are very excited to open our initial store in Milledgeville and officially begin our partnership with the Huey Magoo’s family,” Martin said in the release.

Other Huey Magoo’s locations planned for Warner Robins and Centerville are a different franchisee, according to Huey Magoo’s spokeswoman Ilene Lieber.

A site has been selected for the Warner Robins location at 711 Lake Joy Road next to the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, and there are no updates on a planned Centerville location, according to Lieber.

The Milledgeville location is the third to open in Georgia, with the Valdosta location having celebrated its grand opening earlier this month. The third location is in Loganville.

The restaurant offers fried and grilled chicken tender meals, sandwiches, salads, wraps and dipping sauces.

According to the Florida-based company’s website, “each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.”

Huey Magoo’s Milledgeville location hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.