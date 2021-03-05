Gov. Kemp announces $47M partnership to bring internet to 22,000 Middle GA residents

In this Telegraph file photo Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to the media after touring the GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination site at the State Farmers Market in Macon in February. Kemp announced an effort to expand broadband internet access to 22,000 Middle Georgians Friday. jvorhees@macon.com

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced plans Friday to expand broadband internet service to 22,000 homes and businesses in Middle Georgia.

Kemp and PSC Commissioner Tim Echols announced the Tri-County EMC will deliver high-speed broadband to eight counties in Middle Georgia: Jones, Baldwin, Putnam, Jasper, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Morgan and Bibb.

The project includes more than $47 million to build a fiber network to enhance reliability and operational service from the TCEMC electric customers, according to a press release. The excess fiber will be leased to a broadband affiliate, Tri-CoGo, which will provide the broadband service, pending approval.

TCEMC is constructing the network with the help of Conexon, a rural fiber engineering consultant, according to a release. Construction on the network is expected to be completed in two years. After completing construction, TCEMC will move into the home installation phase, where customers will have access to a variety of services including Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) telephone service.

“Broadband access is critical to economic growth, better educational outcomes, and access to quality healthcare,” Kemp said. “I’m honored to be part of this announcement and will continue working with leaders across our state to increase broadband access and ensure a brighter future for all Georgians — no matter their zip code.”

TCEMC members can search by address to get information about buildout schedules and preregister for service.

In February, Kemp announced a similar project would expand access to over 80,000 homes and businesses in 18 Middle Georgia counties as part of a $210 million project.