Gov. Kemp announces partnership to bring internet to 80,000 Middle GA homes, businesses

The governor’s office announced Monday that it would be expanding broadband internet services to over 80,000 homes and businesses in 18 Middle Georgia counties.

Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker David Ralston made the announcement at the State Capitol that Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation and Southern Rivers Energy will form a new partnership with Conexon, a full fiber service broadband provider.

“The announcement we are making today will have a real impact on the lives of countless hardworking Georgians. With expanded broadband access comes new job opportunities, improved education tools, and access to telemedicine,” said Kemp. “This is an important leap forward, but make no mistake. We are just getting started.”

The partnership includes an investment of more than $210 million overall. CGEMC is investing $135 million, SRE is investing $53 million, and Conexon is investing $21.5 million. Monroe County has contributed $1.3 million in local funds for the EMC to begin working on their projects.

The entire project will consist of a 6,890-mile fiber network. This brings improved electric service and increased reliability through smart grid capabilities, and will provide high-speed internet access to all 80,000 of the two EMCs’ members within the next four years. Work on it could begin as early as June of this year.

The two EMCs will own the fiber and lease left over fiber to Conexon.

Conexon will serve residents with fiber-to-the-home internet speeds up to 1 gigabit per second. The internet service will be powered by fiber, but Conexon will provide the retail service.

“We see firsthand the disadvantages associated with a lack of internet service,” said George Weaver, president/CEO of Central Georgia EMC in Jackson. “That’s why electric cooperatives throughout the state have been actively searching for partnerships with providers ... negotiating to bring high-speed internet to rural Georgia so our members are afforded the opportunity to participate in today’s digital world.”

The partnership will bring high-speed broadband to the following Middle Georgia counties.

Bibb

Butts

Clayton

Coweta

Crawford

Fayette

Henry

Jasper

Jones,

Lamar

Meriwether

Monroe

Morgan

Newton

Pike

Putnam

Spalding

Upson