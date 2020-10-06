Zaxby’s opening new ‘farmhouse-style eatery’ in Middle Georgia

People in Jones County or those just passing through the town of Gray can soon visit a new Zaxby’s chicken eatery that is set to open there.

The new restaurant is scheduled to open on Oct. 13 at 166 W. Clinton St. and it sits just up the road from the soon-to-close location at 198 W. Clinton St.

A company spokeswoman on Tuesday told The Telegraph that the current eatery will close on Friday at 8 p.m. and that the new establishment will open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In a recent news release, the new 3,600-square-foot location, which sits across from the W.E. Knox Civic Center, can seat about 70 and features the chain’s barn-red, “farmhouse-style” design.

The restaurant was expected to employ about 50 people.

The chain recently opened its first location in the neighboring Monroe County town of Forsyth.