Travel-mart mecca Buc-ee’s sets opening date for Interstate 75 location in Georgia

Buc-ee’s, the chain of roadside emporiums that are part retail store, part rest-stop nirvana, is expected to open its Interstate 75 location in Warner Robins in mid-November.

The scheduled Nov. 18 opening announcement of the 22-acre travel-rama comes on the heels of the company announcing last month that it would hire some 150 workers.

The freeway-side establishment between Perry and Macon sits just east of the interstate along Russell Parkway and is expected to anchor what in coming years will likely become a commercially built-up mega-exit.

Just last month, the Texas-based chain announced that it was hiring.

“We’re working hard to open before Thanksgiving,” Jeff Nadalo, company spokesman and general counsel, told the Telegraph then.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Positions open at the time were said to include jobs for: cashiers, stockers, eatery workers, janitors and maintenance employees.