Travel-mart mecca Buc-ee’s sets opening date for Interstate 75 location in Georgia

Buc-ee’s, the chain of roadside emporiums that are part retail store, part rest-stop nirvana, is expected to open its Interstate 75 location in Warner Robins in mid-November.

The scheduled Nov. 18 opening announcement of the 22-acre travel-rama comes on the heels of the company announcing last month that it would hire some 150 workers.

The freeway-side establishment between Perry and Macon sits just east of the interstate along Russell Parkway and is expected to anchor what in coming years will likely become a commercially built-up mega-exit.

“We’re working hard to open before Thanksgiving,” Jeff Nadalo, company spokesman and general counsel, told the Telegraph then.

Positions open at the time were said to include jobs for: cashiers, stockers, eatery workers, janitors and maintenance employees.

