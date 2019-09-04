First store opens in new Macon shopping center and more are on the way

See a panoramic view of the new North Macon Plaza Five Below is now open on Bass Road in Macon. It's the first store to open at the new North Macon Plaza and more stores are opening soon including HomeGoods, Marshalls and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five Below is now open on Bass Road in Macon. It's the first store to open at the new North Macon Plaza and more stores are opening soon including HomeGoods, Marshalls and more.

The first store is open in a new $40 million shopping center on Bass Road and more are coming soon.

Five Below at North Macon Plaza shopping center opened last week and two more stores will open next week, with others to follow. Five Below is a retail store where all items are priced $5 or less.

Marshalls and HomeGoods will open a new 40,000 square foot combined store in the plaza on Sept. 12, according to a release.

It will be the first HomeGoods store in Macon, but will result in the closing of the current Marshalls location in the Eisenhower Crossing shopping center on Presidential Parkway.

Nicole Adams, co-manager at the current Marshalls location, said all employees there will be moving to the new location. The store’s last day is Sunday.

Other stores coming to the plaza are Michaels, Bealls Outlet, Old Navy, David’s Bridal and Famous Footwear. Also coming are America’s Best, an eye wear store, and Southern Grace, a locally owned boutique. Restaurants coming to the center are Your Pie and Shane’s Rib Shack.

Tim Hughes, membership manager for the Macon Chamber of Commerce, has been the chamber’s liaison with the developer of the plaza.

“I think it’s going to be great for north Macon,” Hughes said. “The only caveat would be the traffic on Bass Road. They’ve got to figure out the widening of Bass Road. It’s going to be a challenge but it’s going to be good in the long run.”

Michaels, Old Navy and David’s Bridal also have locations in Eisenhower Crossing. A person who answered the phone at the Michaels on Wednesday said it will be closing when the new store opens.

The Old Navy at Eisenhower Crossing will stay open after the new store opens, said Brittany Mays, the manager at the current location. She said the new store is set to open in early October.

A person who answered the phone at the current David’s Bridal location said the store is closing to relocate to the new plaza.

Amber Brinkley, spokeswoman for North Macon Plaza, said the other stores are expected to open by early November, and negotiations are in progress with other prospective tenants. The shopping center has a total of 166,465-square-feet of space on 19 acres near Bass Pro Shops.

The plaza’s Facebook page has over 2,500 followers.

Hughes said he believes the spaces to be vacated at Eisenhower Crossing will be filled soon. He noted that Rattfield Tire Master and Macon Crab House recently opened there and have been doing well.

The new combined Marshalls and HomeGoods stores will have separate entrances, two distinct store environments and a common pass through, the release stated, but there will be a single checkout area. The store will employ 120 full and part-time workers.

Marshalls is a retailer of men’s, women’s and children’s name brand fashions at reduced prices. The store also sells accessories, luggage and other items. HomeGoods offers name-brand home furnishings, bedding, housewares and lighting.

Marshalls and HomeGoods are a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., an “off-price” retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide, the release stated.

HomeGoods has a location on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

The company operates over 4,000 stores including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post, and Homesense.

Grand opening hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.