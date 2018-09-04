Here are the stores coming to a new Macon shopping center

By this time next year, a new shopping center on Bass Road should be close to opening with some existing or new-to-Macon retailers and some stores that are returning to the area.
Marshall’s/Homegoods, Michaels, Beall’s Outlet, Old Navy, Five Below, Famous Footwear and Lifeway Christian Resources are planning to be part of the North Macon Plaza on Bass Road at Starcadia Circle, just off Interstate 75. The announcement was made Tuesday by joint venture partners, St. Petersburg, Florida-based The Sembler Co. and Atlanta-based Berkley Development.
“What I like about the mix of stores is it covers all spectrums of retail, (including) apparel, domestics, arts and crafts and home decor, said Michael Cohn, president of Berkley Development. “There is about 30,000-40,000 square feet of local shop space, which we expect to lease to restaurants users and health and wellness users to fully round out our mix.”
Work on the site is expected to begin immediately, Cohn said.
“We are hoping to open pre-holiday 2019,” he said.
Plans for the 166,465-square-foot shopping center were approved in March by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission, although some extra square footage was built into the plan because tenants were still working their locations and size, he said. It will be built on about 19 acres of a 27-acre site surrounded by Starcadia Circle.
Bass Pro Shops is to the north of the site, just across Bass Road, and The Shoppes at River Crossing sits just south of it on Riverside Drive.
While Cohn is aware some of the stores currently exist at the Eisenhower Crossing shopping center in south Macon, he does not know if those stores will remain open.
“We are in the new store business, and retailers don’t share with us their plans for existing stores, and we don’t control that,” he said.
Fickling & Co., which owns the Bass Road land, has been attempting to develop this property for more than a decade.
“We were close to putting a shopping center together several times but were thwarted by the Great Recession, retailer closures and by the recent changes in retailing strategy brought on by the increasing prevalence of online shopping,” President Roy Fickling said in an email.
But those earlier developments might not have been as good for the community as the one being built, he said.
“Due to the fact that ‘big box’ retailers have significantly downsized their store footprints, there will not be one giant retailer anchoring this center,” he said. “Instead, this center will have modest-sized store footprints that can easily be repurposed as the retailing environment inevitably changes through the years.”
