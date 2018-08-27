Plan for proposed shopping center on Thomaston Road delayed for a second time

Plans for the first new shopping center to be built in west Bibb County in several years is on hold.
A proposed shopping center with a 48,387-square-foot grocery store, on Thomaston Road at its intersection with Tucker Road was deferred Monday at the Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. The site is about one-half mile from Interstate 475. The store is apparently a Publix based on information from the applicant at the Aug. 13 hearing.
It was deferred then so the applicant and staff could meeting with the Georgia Department of Transportation to discuss the entrance to the center from Thomaston Road.
The shopping center site plan shows the grocery store would have a drive-thru pharmacy and a delicatessen, according to a statement from the applicant, JMA Ventures LLC. The site plans also shows two adjacent buildings with 9,000-10,000 square feet each for smaller tenants and two outparcels of about 1 acre each, typically for fast-food or casual restaurants.
The applicant is a division of Jim Wilson & Associates based on Montgomery, Alabama, which developed The Shoppes at River Crossing off Riverside Drive in north Bibb County.
The applicant asked the zoning office to defer the applications for a second time “because they have more homework to do,” said zoning Executive Director Jim Thomas.
The 14-acre site is composed of nine contiguous parcels on Thomaston and Tucker roads and includes 5591, 5581, 5571 and 5561 Thomaston Road. A conditional-use permit is sought for eight of the parcels that are already zoned for commercial use. A rezoning application has been filed for one parcel, at 2154 Tucker Road, to change the zoning from a single-family residential district to a commercial district. This parcel would contain a stormwater management pond, according to the site plan.
The original plans for the shopping center show one entrance/exit on Thomaston Road and two on Tucker Road.
The new project is listed in marketing materials on Jim Wilson & Associates’ website, and it shows a projected opening date of “Spring 2020.”
For more on the zoning meeting, come back to macon.com or read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Comments