Zoning board: West Bibb shopping center seems good idea. So why did it defer decision?

A proposed shopping center to be built in west Bibb County with a “high-end” grocery store is on hold for now.
The shopping center with a 48,387-square-foot grocery store on Thomaston Road at its intersection with Tucker Road was deferred Monday by the Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning Commission. The site is about one-half mile from Interstate 475.
“It’s a highly poplar, high-end grocery store,” said Evan Conder with JMA Ventures, but he was not allowed to disclose the name yet.
The shopping center site plan shows the grocery store would have a drive-thru pharmacy and delicatessen, according to a statement from the applicant, JMA Ventures LLC. The site plans also shows two adjacent buildings with about 9,000 square feet and 10,000 square feet each for smaller tenants as well as two outparcels of about 1 acre each, typically for fast-food or casual restaurants.
While the zoning board didn’t have an issue with the project itself, it did have some concerns about access to the site.
Chairman Kamal Azar questioned why truck access to and from the center wasn’t on Thomaston Road instead of being on Tucker Road.
Engineer Brian Kay of Marietta said the Georgia Department of Transportation “specifically said” it could allow only one access on Thomaston Road. And that access had to be a right-in, right-out turn lane. Also, the truck access on Tucker Road was located where it was because of discussions with the Macon engineering department. Thomaston Road is a state highway and Tucker is a county highway.
The commission decided to defer the matter until the next meeting and asked its staff to try to meet with GDOT and the county engineer to discuss alternate truck access to the shopping center.
