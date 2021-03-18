The Macon Cherry Blossom Festival is back. Here’s a list of key changes, events

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival is back with crowd favorite events, food and more, as well as some pandemic-induced modifications.

For instance, festival workers will enforce health and safety policies that reflect CDC coronavirus guidelines. Attendees must wear face masks at all times, unless they’re eating or drinking, according to the festival website. Upon entering Carolyn Crayton Park, staff will perform mandatory temperature checks.

“We’ve made sure that our health and safety policies are visible for all guests to review prior to the festival, in addition to verbalizing the requirements for masks and the extra steps we’ve taken, so it’s convenient for everyone to wash/sanitize their hands and be able to social distance properly,” said Arah Adams, festival marketing and events manager. “Our goal is for everyone to follow the guidelines we have in place so all of our guests will be comfortable and able to safely attend the festival.”

There are two major changes to the festival this year: the annual Fiesta Ball will be held outdoors to allow for proper social distancing, and the wiener dog race and parade will be live streamed for festival guests, with only the participants allowed to attend the actual events.

To ensure the safety and cleanliness of attendees, vendors will have hand sanitizer and glove supplies for everyone with all staff and vendors doing a mandatory temperature check each morning. Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be placed throughout the park, portable restrooms will be regularly cleaned, and the midway will have surfaces regularly disinfected, according to festival organizers.

“Speaking for majority of Maconites, the Cherry Blossom Festival is something we look forward to every year,” Adams said. “From the amusement rides and entertainment at Carolyn Crayton Park to Food Truck Frenzy and Tunes & Balloons, the festival offers fun for everyone the entire 10 days. To be able to have the festival this year means so much for residents of Macon, local business owners and our vendors; it creates a sense of normalcy for us around this time of the year.”

2021 Macon Cherry Blossom Festival Events

Don’t want to miss any events during Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival in 2021? Here are the different events for this year’s festivities. Information from the Cherry Blossom Festival website, curated by Mercer student Micah Johnston.

CCP Opening Ceremony

When: Friday, March 19, noon to 1 p.m

Where: Carolyn Crayton Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31201

What: International, state, and local dignitaries celebrate the 39th International Cherry Blossom Festival as they conduct the ribbon-cutting to open the 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival.

Carolyn Crayton Park Rides and Concessions

When: March 19-28, noon to 10 p.m

Where: Carolyn Crayton Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31201

What: The events in the park include fair rides, various concessions and plenty of concerts. Some concerts and events include Mike the Magician, The Beatles Tribute Experience, and Lonestar’s Party in the Park. See the Cherry Blossom webpage for daily prices.

Fiesta Ball

When: Friday, March 19, 7-11 p.m, doors open at 6:30 p.m

Where: Poplar Street, Downtown Macon, GA 31201

What: Enjoy delicious theme-inspired dishes and live entertainment at this Mexico-themed dinner and dance during the Cherry Blossom Festival. The carefully planned dinner menu highlights this event. Reservations and black-tie attire are required.

Makin’ Bacon & Pink Pancakes Breakfast

When: Saturday, March 20 and Saturday, March 27 from 7-10 a.m.

Where: Luther Williams Field, 225 Willie Smokey Glover Drive in Macon

What: Annual event supporting the American Cancer Society that features pink pancakes, bacon, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk, along with music, entertainment and activities. The event costs $5 for adults, $3 for children 5 years old and younger (event is free for children younger than 5).

RMHC Cherry Blossom Road Race

When: Saturday, March 20, 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m

Where: Mt. Zion Baptist Church 7051 Rivoli Road, Macon GA 31210

What: The RMHC Cherry Blossom Road Race is a family-friendly run/walk to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia. There will be 5K and 10.2K courses. The race can also be done virtually. Participants are asked to wear pink as this is a ‘pink-out’ event.

Wiener Dog Race

When: Saturday, March 20, noon to 1 p.m

Where: Virtual attendance

What: Watch dachshund dogs race down Cherry Street and determine who is the “Fastest Wiener Dog in Middle GA!” This is a virtual event that can be attended via livestream.

Bed Race

When: Saturday, March 20, 1-2 p.m

Where: Virtual attendance

What: This classic Cherry Blossom event lets participants from anywhere race their old-fashioned bed cars downhill in a fight for first place. This is a virtual event that can be attended via livestream.

39th Cherry Blossom Parade

When: Sunday, March 21, 4-6 p.m

Where: Virtual attendance

What: The Cherry Blossom Festival Parade is one of the Festival’s annual, premier events. Fantastic floats, marching bands, military units, costumed performers, international dignitaries, and more combine to transform an already beautifully historic downtown into a dazzling showpiece. Performers and entertainers leave audiences of all ages in awe. This is a virtual event and can be attended via livestream.

Third Street Park Festivities

When: March 22-26, 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m

Where: Third Street Park, Macon, GA

What: Come to Third Street Park on these weekdays for free doughnuts and ice cream paired with live music by DJ Laura Starling.

Founder’s Day Celebration

When: Tuesday, March 23, 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m

Where: Third Street Park, Macon, GA

What: The Founder’s Day Celebration includes free cupcakes as part of an event remembering the founders of the Cherry Blossom Festival. This event coincides with the Third Street Park Festivities.

$2 Tuesday at Carolyn Crayton Park

When: Tuesday, March 23, noon to 10 p.m

Where: Carolyn Crayton Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31201

What: Receive a $2 admission when you donate items at the admission gates to benefit All About Animals, an organization that rescues animals and finds them their forever homes. This event also includes $2 concessions at certain locations inside the park.

Family Movie Night

When: Tuesday, March 23, 8 p.m

Where: Carolyn Crayton Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31201

What: Family Movie Night features a screening of Frozen 2 for all families to attend. Bring blankets and snacks, get cozy, and enjoy a movie.

Seniors Day at Carolyn Crayton Park

When: Wednesday, March 24, noon to 10:00 p.m

Where: Carolyn Crayton Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31201

What: Everyone 55 and older gets $1 off admission price at the Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park. Enjoy food, rides, shows and much more at a discounted rate!

Thirsty Thursday at Carolyn Crayton Park

When: Thursday, March 25, noon to 1 p.m

Where: Carolyn Crayton Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31201

What: The Festival at CCP presents Thirsty Thursday, featuring drink specials for guests 21 and older. Drink specials are presented by Premier Events with locations near the Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage. Enjoy your drink while AJ the DJ is on stage entertaining with hits throughout the decades.

Pasta on Poplar

When: Friday, March 26, 6-9 p.m

Where: Poplar Street, Downtown Macon, GA

What: This event features a cocktail hour and pasta dinner paired with live music and decorations. Dinner is catered by Perfect Pair, with wine and beer served by Piedmont Brewery.

Food Truck Frenzy on Third Street

When: Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m to 7 p.m

Where: Third Street and Cherry Street, Downtown Macon, GA

What: Food trucks from around the South featuring the latest culinary trends gather on the last weekend of the festival to provide Macon with a taste of the food truck mania sweeping the country. Purchase food while enjoying music by DJ Laura Starling and on-site beer sales.

Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival

When: March 27-28, 10 a.m to 5 p.m

Where: Mulberry Street, Downtown Macon, GA

What: This event features a variety of outdoor shops and vendors selling unique arts and crafts including photography, paintings, jewelry, and more. This event is free to attend.

Tunes and Balloons Festival Finale

When: Sunday, March 28, 4-8 pm

Where: Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Parkway, 31206

What: This event features live music from Macon Pops and balloon rides. There will also be bounce houses for kids and a fireworks show finale.

4-Ball Championship

When: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 10

Where: Bowden Golf Course 3111 Millerfield Road,, Macon

What: This year’s event is a two-person best ball golf tournament that will be held at the Historic Bowden Golf Course which was renovated with tife-eagle greens in the summer of 2018. The course has also been lengthened.