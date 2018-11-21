Here are the Black Friday deals kicking off before the turkey has time to cool

Before the turkey even finishes cooking on Thanksgiving, the Black Friday deals will be in full swing. The start times vary among locations but some are getting started as early as 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.
If you want to go out at brave the crowds, then read through our guide for some of the best deals to be found in the Middle Georgia area.
At Walmart, some of the stores will maintain their regular hours but the deals begin on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Some of the big deals for Walmart includes a Sony Playstation 4 with a Spiderman video game for $199. They are also offering the rival Xbox One S with a Minecraft video game for the same price. For those who enjoy cooking in the kitchen, the retail giant is offering an Instant Pot for $59 and a set of Tasty cookware for $99. If you are looking for toys, then they are also offering Paw Patrol and others in the $5 to $40 range.
If you are into technology and gadgets, Best Buy is offering lots of deals throughout the weekend. The deals start on Thanksgiving at 5:00 p.m. where they will be offering a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for $599 and a Macbook Air for $799. They also have a 43” Samsung Smart TV for $277.99. The store will close at 1:00 a.m. Friday but will reopen at 8:00 a.m. with a brand new set of deals. Some of those include a 55” Sharp Roku TV for $249.99 and a Lenovo laptop for $199.
While Target may not be in Macon anymore, you can still check out the Warner Robins location starting on Thanksgiving from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and after 7:00 a.m. on Friday. If you enjoy taking photos and listening to music, Target has a Canon Rebel T6 camera for $399.99 and Powerbeats wireless earbuds for $89.99. If you are looking for household items, they are selling an iRobot Roomba for $199 and a Rachel Ray 20-piece cook set for $89.99.
Another store that no longer resides in Macon but is available in Warner Robins is JCPenney. The store opens at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and will remain open into Friday. This store is also incentivizing the mail-in rebate offers. Some of those items include single-serve coffee makers and other kitchen appliances like griddles and blenders. Early birds can grab a giveaway coupon, valued up to $500, when the doors open.
If you are a frequent shopper at Kohl’s, good news — many of their offers involve getting back Kohl’s cash for future purchases. Kohl’s will be offering an Xbox One X for $399.99 plus $120 back in Kohl’s cash, or a Super NES Classic for $79.99 and $15 in Kohl’s cash. If you are looking to pick up some jewelry then Kohl’s has select sterling silver pieces on sale at the $29.99.
For the gamers in your family, pick up gifts at Gamestop. From 3:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving and 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Black Friday, you can shop a variety of games and consoles. The Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 is available for $299.99 with a $50 gift card for future purchases. They will also have graphic t-shirts available for $9 inspired by your favorite movies and video games. If you are a fan of the NBA 2K series grab an Xbox One S with the latest version of the game for $229.99. Some Black Friday sales also extend into the weekend.
Macy’s department store is incentivizing mail-in rebates on many of their items with some even priced as free once you complete the mail in process. Those items include select crockpots, blankets, earrings and more. If you are looking for clothes they have deals on men’s, women’s and children’s clothes with most around 50 percent off. The deals start on Thanksgiving at 5:00 p.m. until to 2:00 a.m. and continue on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until to 10:00 p.m. The doorbusters will be available until 1:00 p.m.
Some stores are skipping the Thanksgiving opening and are sticking with the traditional Black Friday sale including Academy, Hobby Lobby, Lowes and Home Depot. Also be on the lookout for stores who are extending their sales into the weekend as many will have new deals but at rock bottom prices.
Comments