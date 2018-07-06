Train hits car in Forsyth

A train struck a car on Tift College Drive on Friday afternoon causing major delays for motorists.
Only minor injuries were reported in the crash, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook.
Tifton College Drive, East Main Street and North Leet Street had all been blocked by the train.
"While the injuries are minor, most of Forsyth is blocked through town because the train can’t move," the post initially said. "Expect major delays."
The train and damaged vehicle have since been moved, with all roads back open, according to an update on the post.
