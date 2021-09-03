Food & Drink

Dining out? Learn which Bibb restaurants earned ‘A’s’ on recent health inspections

Most Bibb County restaurants earned “A’s” on their most recent routine health inspections, including a popular downtown spot that was just two points shy of a perfect score.

Several restaurants earned “B’s” and one received a “C,” according to the state Department of Public Health’s inspection search portal.

None of the restaurants scored a failing grade of “U” during the reporting span of Aug. 10-31.

Bibb restaurants earning “A’s” on their most recent routine inspections include:

Also, Macon Bagels, which opened its doors recently at 470 Third St., scored a 100 on its initial inspection Aug. 13.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area. The state also conducted multiple food service inspections of hotels, churches, senior living facilities, nightclubs, bars and other entertainment venues.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers business news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
