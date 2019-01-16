Local favorite among those named to Food Network’s list of best barbecue

A local favorite has earned some national recognition from an authority in all things food.
The Food Network released a list of the best barbecue from coast to coast, including a few from around Georgia.
The Middle Georgia region is represented by Fincher’s Bar-B-Q. Fincher’s has been serving up quality barbecue in the Macon community since the 1930s. The restaurant even sent it’s food into space on a NASA mission, according to the list.
“A three-in-one, the barbecue sauce that’s popular around Macon, in Middle Georgia, combines all of the main ingredients found throughout the United States: mustard, vinegar and a bit of ketchup,” the article states.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Columbus area was featured twice on the list with Smokey Pig on 11th Avenue making the cut along with Phenix City’s Chicken Comer. Each restaurant serves up different variations of a mustard based sauce typically found in the Carolina region of the U.S.
Chicken Comer adds its distinct cayenne pepper seasoning to set it apart from most other sauces. Smokey Pig mixes the vinegar and mustard bases to create a unique sauce of its own as it crosses the typical state and regional barbecue lines.
Comments