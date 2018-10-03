What to do if you’re planning a long weekend in Tampa, Florida

With the announcement of the Contour Airlines soon providing flights from Macon to Tampa, Florida, you might be wondering, “What is there do in Tampa?”
The flights start Dec. 19 for the weekly Wednesday and Saturday service, but it is never too early to start planning your trip as it isn’t just beaches and Buccaneers in this city.
Here is your guide to a long weekend getaway in Tampa.
Wednesday
Get your bags packed, head down to the airport and get on that flight. Once you get to Tampa, you will need need to call an Uber or get a rental car to get to your hotel unless you opt to stay at the Tampa Airport Marriott. The price for a Wednesday through Saturday stay at this hotel will cost $172 per night.
Once settled, you need to decide on dinner. For the adventurous eater there is Haven. It offers some oddities like glazed hog jowl and bacon wrapped sturgeon. After dinner you can visit Angry Chair Brewing’s taproom for a quick beer and to listen to music, which apparently consists of mostly metal and “Africa” by Toto. Also, Angry Chair brags about having “amazing” toilet paper. It is a big deal, according to its website. Once finished, the tired traveler can head back to the room for a good night’s rest.
Thursday
Rise and shine. Time to go grab breakfast at one of Tampa’s many local options. Nicki’s Omelette & Grill serves up a variety of early morning favorites. Offerings include signature omelettes like the Alaskan, which is stuffed with salmon, cream cheese, onions and capers. Hopefully, you won’t be too stuffed to hop in a helicopter. At $70 per ticket, you can take a tour of Tampa and Davis Island from the comfort of a helicopter. It is a great way to see everything, and you might even catch a glimpse of the dolphins as the pilot takes a dip towards the water. If you are afraid of heights, you can also get on the street car to get a more grounded view of the city.
Grab a quick bite to eat at Bracato’s sandwich shop. It offers classics like the Cuban as well as filet mignon steak sandwiches. If you are a sports fan, check out of the Tampa Bay Lightning if the hockey team is in town. The Lightning have the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup this season, so you will be treated to a quality game of hockey. If you get hungry during the game, you can grab a Canadian favorite as they have Smoke’s Poutinerie in the concession area. Smoke’s tops seasoned french fries with gravy and cheese curds and other variations of the popular dish.
Friday
The last full day in Tampa gives you a chance to go all out. The city offers a pass to see some of its biggest attractions. The pass costs $107 for adults and $97 for kids. It includes access to Busch Gardens Tampa, The Florida Aquarium, Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium as well as a choice between two final locations. Those locations are the Museum of Science and Industry as well as the Chihuly Collection. If you are a fan of the “Dolphin Tale” movies, then the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is a must-see attraction. It houses Winter, the dolphin, star and inspiration for the movie. After a long day out and about, grab one last meal in Tampa. Ichicoro Ramen serves up ramen noodle bowls. This is not the crush it with your hand pack of ramen from your college days. This is extreme ramen. You can add everything from grilled pork belly to toasted seaweed to your bowl. It is a chance to experience a growing craze.
Saturday
Hop on the plane and head back to Middle Georgia to unwind from an event-packed getaway to Tampa.
