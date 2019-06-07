Macon WIC office partners with Head Start programs to give free produce

The annual Women, Infants and Children farmer’s market at the Felton Homes WIC Office in Macon is partnering, for the first time, with local Head Start programs in order to provide fresh food, according to a news release.

This means that “members of the local Head Start programs can receive free produce at their respective Farmer’s Markets,” Michael Hokanson said in an email to The Telegraph.

The North Central Health District will host farmers markets throughout Middle Georgia in July and August.

Hokanson said in order to get the free fruits and vegetables, WIC participants (or their designated alternatives) must show their WIC identification at the event.

Here is a list of the 2019 WIC farmers markets in Middle Georgia counties and their respective dates:

July 2 and 3

Macon-Bibb County Health Department, 171 Emery Hwy.

July 25





Houston County Health Department, 98 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088

July 30

Jones County Health Department

114 Forest St.

Gray, GA 31030

July 31

Peach County Health Department

406 East Church St.

Fort Valley, GA 31030

August 1

Baldwin County Health Department

953 Barrows Ferry Road

Milledgeville, GA 31061

August 6

DFCS WIC Office

456 Oglethorpe St.

Macon, GA 31201

August 13 and 14

Felton Homes WIC Office

150 Sessions Drive

Macon, GA 31210

All of the markets will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m.

For more information, visit https://northcentralhealthdistrict.org/wic/.