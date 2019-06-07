Latest News
Macon WIC office partners with Head Start programs to give free produce
The annual Women, Infants and Children farmer’s market at the Felton Homes WIC Office in Macon is partnering, for the first time, with local Head Start programs in order to provide fresh food, according to a news release.
This means that “members of the local Head Start programs can receive free produce at their respective Farmer’s Markets,” Michael Hokanson said in an email to The Telegraph.
The North Central Health District will host farmers markets throughout Middle Georgia in July and August.
Hokanson said in order to get the free fruits and vegetables, WIC participants (or their designated alternatives) must show their WIC identification at the event.
Here is a list of the 2019 WIC farmers markets in Middle Georgia counties and their respective dates:
July 2 and 3
Macon-Bibb County Health Department, 171 Emery Hwy.
July 25
Houston County Health Department, 98 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088
July 30
Jones County Health Department
114 Forest St.
Gray, GA 31030
July 31
Peach County Health Department
406 East Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
August 1
Baldwin County Health Department
953 Barrows Ferry Road
Milledgeville, GA 31061
August 6
DFCS WIC Office
456 Oglethorpe St.
Macon, GA 31201
August 13 and 14
Felton Homes WIC Office
150 Sessions Drive
Macon, GA 31210
All of the markets will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m.
For more information, visit https://northcentralhealthdistrict.org/wic/.
