Here’s how Macon restaurants scored in the most recent round of health inspections

Macon restaurants have found new ways to serve their customers among the coronavirus pandemic, and the Georgia Department of Public Health continues to perform health inspections to ensure customers are receiving food that was prepared safely.

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for restaurants in Bibb County during the span of Oct. 1-Nov. 23 through DPH’s health inspection search portal. The lists include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. The letter grade “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

Here are the scores:

Three restaurants received perfect scores

Only three restaurants in Bibb County received a perfect score of 100. Here they are.

Homestead Bakery and Coffee at 3780 Northside Drive

Granny Wash Country Kitchen at 3045 Hartley Bridge Road

Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar at 530 Poplar Street

Restaurants that received an A

More than 15 restaurants in Bibb County received an A, meaning they scored between 90-99, in October-November.

BJ’s at 430 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Score: 99

Hotlanta Wings at 650 Shurling Drive, Score: 99

Taki Steak House at 6255 Zebulon Road, STE 300, Score: 97

The Bears Den at 1191 Oglethorpe St., Score: 97

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery at 546 Poplar St., Score: 96

Cast Iron Catering at 2696 Roff Ave., Score: 95

Cox Cafe at 694 Lower Poplar St., Score: 95

Nu-Way Weiners at 3990 Northside Drive, Score: 95

Johnny V’ at 5854 Columbus Road, Score: 94

L&W Sports Center at 4479 Pio Nono Ave., Score: 94

Ricky’s Taco Shop at 518 Cherry St., Score: 94

Margarita’s Bar and Grill at 4328 Hartley Bridge Road, Score: 93

Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering at 5627 Houston Road, Score: 92

Margarita’s Mexican Grill at 6016 Zebulon Road, Score: 92

Margarita’s at Mercer Village at 1602 Montpelier Ave., Score: 91

Steve’s Corner Cafe at 3955 Arkwright Road, Score: 91

Brandi’s Bone Apple Tea at 3640 Eisenhower Parkway, STE 300, Score: 90

No restaurant scored below 80

No restaurant in Bibb County scored below 80 or a B between Oct. 1-Nov. 23, but China Max, the restaurant who failed its inspection in September, received another inspection.

Although the Eisenhower Parkway restaurant had five violations, it received a health score of 86 in October in its follow-up inspection, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

The remaining violations included the need to clean the ice machine, food being in contact with water, water leaking in the walk-in cooler and the walls and ceiling need cleaning due to grease buildup.