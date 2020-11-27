Macon Telegraph Logo
Here’s how Macon restaurants scored in the most recent round of health inspections

Macon restaurants have found new ways to serve their customers among the coronavirus pandemic, and the Georgia Department of Public Health continues to perform health inspections to ensure customers are receiving food that was prepared safely.

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for restaurants in Bibb County during the span of Oct. 1-Nov. 23 through DPH’s health inspection search portal. The lists include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. The letter grade “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

Here are the scores:

Three restaurants received perfect scores

Only three restaurants in Bibb County received a perfect score of 100. Here they are.

Restaurants that received an A

More than 15 restaurants in Bibb County received an A, meaning they scored between 90-99, in October-November.

No restaurant scored below 80

No restaurant in Bibb County scored below 80 or a B between Oct. 1-Nov. 23, but China Max, the restaurant who failed its inspection in September, received another inspection.

Although the Eisenhower Parkway restaurant had five violations, it received a health score of 86 in October in its follow-up inspection, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

The remaining violations included the need to clean the ice machine, food being in contact with water, water leaking in the walk-in cooler and the walls and ceiling need cleaning due to grease buildup.

Jenna Eason
