Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Food & Drink

Macon restaurant inspections: Here are the best and worst scores from September

Macon restaurants have found new ways to serve their customers among the coronavirus pandemic, and the Georgia Department of Public Health continues to perform health inspections to ensure customers are receiving food that was prepared safely.

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the best and worst health scores for restaurants in Bibb County in the month of September through DPH’s health inspection search portal. The lists include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. The letter grade “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, a score from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, a score from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide.

Here are the scores!

10 best health inspection scores for September

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Scores below 80

China Max at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway received the only score below 80 for the month of September. The restaurant’s score was a 65, which falls under the letter grade “U.”

Violations, such as items preventing access to a hand wash station, no hand soap at the kitchen sink and vegetable egg rolls that were not stored in the proper temperature were corrected on site, according to the Food Service Establishment Inspection Report.

Many of the violations involved not storing food at the proper temperature, such as sliced beef, marinated chicken and shrimp, and not labeling food properly.

Local news has never been more important

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

The restaurant had a total of 11 violations listed in the report that were not in compliance with three of those violations corrected on-site.

Some of the violations had multiple causes. For example, the inspector marked the restaurant as not in compliance because the inspector observed oyster sauce cans being reused on the grill and soy sauce buckets being reused for different sauces in the kitchen.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service