Georgia could lose more than $2 billion if ‘Heartbeat Bill’ goes into effect. Here’s how.

Here are all the famous movies filmed in Georgia's Chattahoochee Valley Here are some popular movies that were filmed in the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding area.

Georgia’s new abortion law, signed on May 7 by Gov. Brian Kemp, has gained the attention of celebrities all across the country, including film companies Disney and Netflix.





The companies say they’ll reconsider producing films in Georgia if the heartbeat bill goes into effect.

The film industry is responsible for more than 92,000 jobs in Georgia, according to the Motion Picture Association of America. In 2018, 455 productions were filmed in Georgia including “The Avengers” and “Black Panther.”

Georgia saw more than $2.5 billion in direct spending from 2018 productions, according to the AJC.

Disney

In an interview with Reuters, Walt Disney Co-Chief Executive Bob Iger said it would be “very difficult” to continue filming in the state if the abortion law is implemented.

“I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,” he added.

Disney’s “Ant-Man and The Wasp” alone brought in $63 million to the state in 2018.

Netflix

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has similar feeling about the heartbeat bill. He said the company will “rethink [its] whole investment in Georgia” if the law takes effect, according to Tech Crunch.

Netflix productions filmed in Georgia include “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”

WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is also considering stopping production in the state, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The company is currently filming “Conjuring 3” and the “Suicide Squad” sequel in Georgia.

“We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time, and while that doesn’t mean we agree with every position taken by a state or country and their leaders, we do respect due process,” the company said in a statement.

“We will watch the situation closely, and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project.”