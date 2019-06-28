Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from June 28

Communities are celebrating all over Middle Georgia. Don’t miss out! Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia on the weekend of June 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia on the weekend of June 28, 2019.

Sundance Institute invites you to a free community screening of LUCE followed by a conversation about storytelling craft with filmmaker Julius Onah. Presented by Macon Film Festival at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. June 28.

A new group exhibit by Meg Hogan Campbell, Hannah March Sanders and Blake Sanders from June 7-28. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon.

Free. Open to the public. June 7-28 at 9 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Kintsugi is the traditional Japanese technique of repairing broken ceramics with lacquer and gold, thereby embracing the beautiful, destructive history of the object. Learn this delicate craft from a Japanese Kintsugi teacher at this special workshop. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

For ticket information visit maconartsalliance.org. 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. June 28.

Featuring Ken Trimmings. Presented by Douglass Theatre at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. June 30.

Middle school students perform on stage to showcase their talents learned from the Young Musicians Workshop, playing keyboards, drums, guitars, trumpet and saxophone. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. June 30.

The Wellston Winds and Museum of Aviation Foundation are proud to present the 8th Annual “Star Spangled Concert” in the Century of Flight Hangar at the Museum of Aviation at Robins AFB. Presented by Wellston Winds at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy, Robins Air Force Base.

Free. 3 p.m. June 30.

Headliner this year is Better Than Ezra, best know for their No. 1 hit “Good.” Presented by city of Warner Robins at McConnell Talbert Stadium, 401 S Davis Drive., Warner Robins.

Free. 6 p.m. July 3.

Musical siblings C. Wind and FDS Sosa bring old and new Hip-Hop vibes to celebrate unity among Macon’s music community. Presented by Fresh Produce Records at 451 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. July 5.

In this special you join us in the glass studio and learn how to make a medium sized fireworks glass paperweight Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio LLC and stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Dr., Suite A, Macon.

$50 per person. 2 p.m. July 3-6.

Grab a couple of your friends and join us for this laid-back and fun project with ceramic artist, Yen-Ting Chiu. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Dr., Suite A, Macon.

$105 for three people or $130 for four people (materials included). 6 p.m. June 22 & July 6.

Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 1st Street, Macon, GA 31201

$175 for members, $210 for non-members. 6:30 p.m. May 21-July 9.

Stageworks Summer Theatre Camp At The Douglass Theatre

Campers will trained on the basics of stage presence, self esteem and the artistic skills of acting, singing, dance and precise communication skills of coordinating lights, sounds, set changes and cues from backstage. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon, GA 31208

9 a.m. June 3-July 12

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia Artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Noon-6 p.m. June 21-July 13.

STEM Summer Camps at the Museum of Aviation offer Pre K – 10th grade students six weeks of hands-on, STEM and History focused learning experiences to choose from. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy, Robins Air Force Base.

$135 each. 9 a.m. June 3-July 19.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

Tickets are $15 per person and 24-hour advance reservations are required.

$15 per person. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through December 27.

Join us at the Museum every Saturday for a fun science project. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

11 a.m. June 1-July 27.

These yoga classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Donation based. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton Street, Macon.

6:30 p.m. Mondays through July 29.

Argentine Tango

We are a small group of people who dance Argentine Tango once a week. Wine and tapas available. Call 478-474-1952 for more info. Presented by ARGENTINE TANGO at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through August 6.

Rock and ROLL through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through December 28.

