Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from June 21

Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia on the weekend of June 21, 2019.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia Artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Noon-6 p.m. June 21-July 13.

A celebration of music worldwide. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it’s now held on the same day in more than 800 cities in 120 countries. Presented by Community Foundation of Central Georgia at Cherry Street, Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. June 21.

Bring a friend and your beverage of choice and learn how to make a flower pot using the coil technique. No experience necessary. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$30, includes all materials for one pot. 7 p.m. June 21.

Special movie showings of “Cinderella” (1950), “The Jungle Book” (2016), “Incredibles 2” and “A Dog’s Way Home.” Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy, Robins Air Force Base, GA 31098

Free. June 21 and 27, and July 12 and 18.

Baatin and Friends re-create the unique sound of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll performer. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$10, $15 at door. 7 p.m. June 22.

Sixth annual charity cycling event through beautiful back roads of Middle Georgia. Presented by Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins at Plantation Mills Shopping Center (Monkey Joe’s), 4993 Russell Pwky., Warner Robin.

$30. 7 a.m. June 22.

Fine art exhibit and art party that focuses on street culture, graffiti and a heightened atmosphere. Presented by Ocmulgee Artist Guild at 391 Second St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. June 22.

Youngblood has been called the cosmic lovechild of Howlin’ Wolf and Link Wray. His three-piece band has toured the world delivering high powered blues and rock. Presented by Grant’s Lounge at 576 Poplar St., Macon.

$10. 9 p.m. June 21.

A new group exhibit by Meg Hogan Campbell, Hannah March Sanders and Blake Sanders. A free opening reception with light refreshments and opportunities to meet the artists 5-8 p.m. June 7 as part of First Friday. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through June 28.

Kids, teens and adults can read to earn prizes. If you’re already signed up, stop by to check out a book and get a free Popsicle. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave, Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. June 22.

A couple’s marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, they learn to compromise. The first show in a brand new “Stage 2 Series.” Presented by Theatre Macon at Tattnall Center for the Arts at Mercer University, 1096 College St., Macon.

$15. 8 p.m. June 21-22, 2:30 p.m. June 23.

Drop by every Thursday this summer for fun facts and projects relating to outer space and our solar system. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 1 p.m. Thursdays through July 25.

These yoga classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress.

Donation based. 6:30 p.m. June 24.

Dance style made popular in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, region. Taught by instructor Tommy “Freeze” Fields. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at 213 Clinton St,, Macon.

$10, $15 a couple. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 24.

Sundance Institute invites you to a community screening of the Octavia Spencer-starring film “Luce,” followed by a conversation about storytelling craft with filmmaker Julius Onah. Presented by Macon Film Festival at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. June 28.





Kintsugi is the traditional Japanese technique of repairing broken ceramics with lacquer and gold, thereby embracing the beautiful, destructive history of the object. Learn this delicate craft from a Japanese Kintsugi teacher at this special workshop. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

For ticket information visit maconartsalliance.org. 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. June 28.

Come join Mount de Sales coach Katherine Smith to learn the fundamentals of softball. Rising second- to eighth-graders. Players need to bring snacks and water; bring lunch for full-day camp. Presented by Mount de Sales Academy at Cavalier Fields of Mount de Sales Academy, 4659 Cavalier Fields, Macon.

$105 half-day, $190 full-day. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 24-27 and 8:30 a.m.-noon June 28. Half-day option is Monday-Thursday, 8:30-noon

Join us as we celebrate American Girl Kit Kittredge and learn about the Great Depression and the 1930s. For rising first- to fourth-graders. Presented by Camp Eagle at Stratford Academy at Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, Macon.

$120 plus $20 materials fee. 1-4 p.m. June 24-28.

Featuring Ken Trimmings. Presented by Douglass Theatre at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. June 30.

Middle school students perform on stage to showcase their talents learned from the Young Musicians Workshop, playing keyboards, drums, guitars, trumpet and saxophone. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. June 30.

Headliner this year is Better Than Ezra, best know for their No. 1 hit “Good.” Presented by city of Warner Robins at McConnell Talbert Stadium, 401 S Davis Drive., Warner Robins.

Free. 6 p.m. July 3.

