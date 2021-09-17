Only a few chances remain to catch Warner Robins Little Theatre’s ‘Cry Havoc’

The all-woman, 12-member cast of Warner Robins Little Theatre’s World War II drama, “Cry Havoc,” presents their final two performances today and Saturday at the WRLT playhouse on South Pleasant Hill Drive. Special to The Telegraph

The Warner Robins Little Theatre wraps up the first show of its 2021-22 season this weekend with performances of “Cry Havoc” Friday and Saturday.

Plus, there are a couple of other events of note this weekend and on into next week: Macon’s First Street Art & Wine Festival and Macon Pride’s week of activities.

But first, it’s WRLT’s “Cry Havoc” which tells the story of volunteer and military nurses and medical workers caught up in the Philippines Battle of Bataan resulting in the infamous Bataan Death March during World War II.

Set amidst gunfire, bombs while treating wounded soldiers, the story was first presented as a play and then a 1940s Hollywood film.

But it’s more than a war story.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“’Cry Havoc’ focuses on the women facing the horrific situation they were in during the war and what they learned about themselves and one another,” said Monica Nix, the play’s director and WRLT board member.

“There’s a lot of thinking things are one way but seeing they’re something different and things turning out different than expected. They learn about themselves, what life is like in war and the toll it takes on each of them.”

It’s an all-woman cast with one of the nurses actually having been a doctor before the war.

“But you know how things have been,” Nix said. “In the Army in those days, they didn’t recognize or classify her as a doctor. The play shows how women had to come in and help, then had to take over and keep things under control due to the huge number of casualties and how men were removed from the mobile medical post they were in.”

Nix said a lot of research was done for the play with help from the Army Women’s Museum of Virginia and Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

She said the Museum of Aviation was invaluable in supplying actual WWII stretchers, radios and other items to help make the production as authentic as possible.

She also said Macon Little Theatre and Theatre Macon helped the production by giving them access to their stores of costumes and that it’s, “wonderful working in Middle Georgia where community theater groups are so cooperative.”

“’Cry Havoc’ is very moving as the women react to war, discover more deeply who each of them is and then how, when captured and put into camps, they survived and continued to serve their fellow POWs,” she said.

Another feature of the production is a display in the theater’s lobby on the nurses of Bataan and a raffle with proceeds being split between the Army Women’s Museum and the Museum of Aviation.

Nix said regarding COVID-19, WRLT is safely spacing groups coming to performances and asking that masks be worn.

Ticketing and other information are at wrlt.org and (478) 929-4579.

You can follow WRLT at facebook.com/warnerrobinslittletheatre. The group’s next performance is “Dial M for Murder” in November.

First Street Art & Wine Festival

The First Street Art & Wine Festival involves shops and galleries of First Street downtown but hosts are listed as The 567 Center for Renewal, Macon Arts Alliance, Macon365, BirdSong Boutique and Just Tap’d. Activities are all weekend but Saturday looks like the biggest day.

“This will be the festival’s third year though we weren’t able to do it last year because of COVID,” said Melissa Macker, director of the 567 Center. “Just Tap’d at the corner of First and Poplar (Street) will be there with wine every day and having features and all the shops are inviting people in. Our gallery will be open Friday and Saturday, of course, along with the Art’s Alliance’s gallery.”

But on Saturday, artists will line the street. There will be booths and chances to buy works and get to know and interact with artists. The Art’s Alliance will have a sidewalk sale.

There will also be opportunities for adults and kids to create art with free art-making sessions for the little ones. The 567 Center will offer a number of its classes Friday evening and Saturday, including Wine Glass Terrarium Workshops, their Corks & Canvas class, a Ceramic Haunted House Class and more.

“There’s a lot to do and see, people to meet and spots to drop in while enjoying our community and strolling up and down First Street,” Macker said. “Art-wise, there will be paintings, jewelry, pottery and more to see and do. It’s a very relaxed, community atmosphere.”

And if it rains, artist booths will be pulled inside the 567.

More information, scheduling and costs for the 567’s weekend art activities is at the567center.org/art-classes and more on what’s happening overall can be found by searching for First Street Art & Wine Festival on Facebook.

Macon Pride starts next week

And finally, a reminder that Macon Pride’s 2021 Macon Pride Festival begins a week of activities, shows and celebrations next week.

Monday, the Grand Opera House presents “Broadway Does Pride: A Cabaret” sponsored by Macon Little Theatre, Theatre Macon and The Grand. Billed as an upbeat, cabaret-style performance blending Broadway-inspired vocal stylings with the eclectic atmosphere of a downtown Macon lounge show, the revue revisits musical theatre and pop classics that resonate with the LGBTQ+ community.

It features an entirely local-talent cast and portions of proceeds benefit Macon Pride. Shows are 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with ticketing and other information at www.thegrandmacon.com under “Events.”

“After not being able to have our Pride Festival last year due to COVID-19, it’s amazing that this year we’re doing the biggest thing we’ve ever done,” said Scott Mitchell, founder and president of Macon Pride and owner of downtown’s Travis Jean Emporium + Bohemian Den.

“Since 2019, Macon Pride has applied to become a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and expanded to a nine-member board that, along with a seven-page list of volunteers, has worked hard to make this year what it is. Our events are family-friendly and everyone is welcome.”

Mitchell said all the week’s activities, which were detailed in The Telegraph previously, are a celebration of the growing work the group does throughout the year, such as educating the community on LGBTQ+ issues, establishing an LGBTQ+ youth group and other programs.

Further details are available at maconpride.org and facebook.com/maconpride.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.