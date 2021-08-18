Local

To advance ‘unity and visibility,’ Macon Pride plans six events for its 2021 festival

After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Macon Pride has six events planned for the 2021 celebration, scheduled between Sept. 20-26.

“I’m ecstatic about this year’s Pride. We’ve worked so hard to bring a festival to the city that I think that everybody can be proud of,” said Scott Mitchell, founder and president of Macon Pride.

Macon Pride held its inaugural festival in 2019, the first Pride festival in Macon in nearly 20 years. The original plan was to wait until 2020, but organizers decided to go ahead and host a festival in 2019 due to recent murders of transgender and gay people.

The first festival was a one-day event in Third Street Park with several speakers, music, a drag show and games.

This year’s festival will expand over a week with six events and include cabarets, dance parties and a picnic.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We really wanted to advance the unity, visibility and self-esteem of people here in Middle Georgia. We wanted to promote a positive image to the community through these activities and the services that we’re going to be doing,” Mitchell said.

At the Macon Pride Festival on Sept. 25, Mitchell said they will have HIV testing, a COVID-19 vaccination site and several LGBT-friendly organizations to share what services they have to offer.

Most of the festival activities will be outside, but as the festival gets closer, Mitchell said organizers will have more concrete plans for health and safety precautions.

For the Grand Opera House’s Broadway Does Pride: A Cabaret event, they have opened up two showtimes for the event to allow social distancing in the theater, he said.

Hosting a Macon Pride Festival improves visibility and ultimately acceptance in the Middle Georgia community, Mitchell said.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

“We’re part of this community. We’re woven into the very fabric of Macon and Middle Georgia, and it’s just wonderful to be able to celebrate that,” he said.

Here is the lineup for this year’s Macon Pride.

Broadway Does Pride: A Cabaret

Macon Pride will kick off with “an upbeat cabaret-style performance” at the Grand Opera House called Broadway Does Pride: A Cabaret. Macon Little Theatre and Theatre Macon are partnering with the Grand Opera House to show the entire Macon theater community supports Pride, according to the Facebook event post.

Dress for Fun/Sing with Pride

The second event for Macon Pride will be an outdoor cabaret featuring McKinley Starks and Yutoya Leon.

Macon Pride: House Party

Macon Pride’s House Party event will be a drag show full of local entertainers and a few special guests, including Lala Ri from season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Miss Congeniality.

Macon Pride Festival

DJ B3 will be hosting the Macon Pride Festival in downtown Macon where LGBTQIA+ families and allies can gather and celebrate.

Progressive Decades Dance Party

The Progressive Decades Dance Party will also be hosted by DJ B3 and beer and wine will be provided by JBA, a downtown cocktail bar.

Worship Service and Family Picnic

The final Macon Pride event will be a worship service on Coleman Hill followed by a picnic. People should bring their own picnic basket.

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service