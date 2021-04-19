Contests & Promotions

Nominations now open for the Macon Telegraph’s 2021 Best of the Best awards

By Staff reports

2021 Telegraph Best of the Best logo
2021 Telegraph Best of the Best logo

Nominations for the Telegraph’s 2021 Best of the Best awards are now open! Click one (or both) of the links below to nominate your favorite business in the Macon and Warner Robins areas. Nominations close Sunday, May 2.

To nominate a business in the Macon area, click: http://macontelegraph.secondstreetapp.com/BOTB---2021--Macon

To nominate a business in the Warner Robins area, click: http://macontelegraph.secondstreetapp.com/BOTB---2021---Warner-Robins/

Any questions or comments about Best of the Best can be directed to Evelyn Colvin.

  Comments  

Contests & Promotions

Congratulations to our 'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo ticket winner

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service