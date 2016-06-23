Best of the Best nominations

The nomination period will run March 18-April 2. Only the top nominees from each category will make the voting ballot, so please make sure you nominate all your favorite businesses in town. Each user is allowed to nominate their favorite businesses one time per day per category per verified email address. Once the nomination period ends, the top nominees from each category will be available on the voting ballot to determine final winners.
This year's voting period will be April 16-30.
Have fun voting, and don't forget to share this page with your friends on social media.
Click here to vote for businesses in Macon and the surrounding areas
Click here to vote for businesses in Warner Robins and the surrounding areas
