Can Friday live up to last week’s action? With high school football, it’s possible

It will be hard for Friday’s games to top what we saw last week in the area: the classic Warner Robins-Peach County showdown; the remarkable comeback from Howard to knock off Central with two touchdowns in the final two minutes and several breakout individual performances.
It was a fun Friday night, for sure. But that’s what is so intriguing about Friday nights. You never know what’s going to happen or what you’re going to see that you could have never expected.
Here are my predictions for Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Houston County vs. Veterans: The Warhawks are searching for their first win over the Bears. ... Veterans.
Northside at Lanier: The Eagles continue to get better each week. ... Northside.
Jones County at Locust Grove: The Greyhounds have a ton of momentum entering their GHSA Region 4-5A opener. ... Jones County.
Howard vs. Rutland: The Huskies’ remarkable comeback last week against Central could carry over a week. ... Howard.
Forest Park at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs are rounding into form. ... Mary Persons.
Perry at Peach County: The Trojans hope to bounce back from their tough loss last week to Warner Robins. ... Peach County.
Central vs. Southwest: Should be a heck of game with talent all over the field. ... Southwest.
Twiggs County at Northeast: The Raiders already have matched their win total from last year. ... Northeast.
FPD at Hawkinsville: The Vikings head on the road to try to rebound from last week’s loss. ... FPD.
Social Circle at Mount de Sales: The Cavaliers routed the Redskins last year. ... Mount de Sales.
Atkinson County at Stratford: The Eagles have dominated their first two opponents of this season. ... Stratford.
East Laurens at Tattnall Square: The Trojans have won 12 straight regular-season games. ... Tattnall Square.
Westfield at Deerfield-Windsor: This could be a tough one for the Hornets. ... Deerfield-Windsor.
Brentwood at Windsor: The Knights are looking for their first win. ... Windsor.
Covenant at Calvary: The Rams are rolling through the first part of the season. ... Covenant.
Last week: 11-3.
Season: 17-9.
Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley
