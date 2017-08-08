Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson travel to Carolina on Wednesday in the NFL preseason.
Macon area players kick off NFL preseason with openers this week

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 08, 2017 6:05 AM

The NFL preseason continues this week with the first full week of games. There are nine players from the Macon area (Bibb, Houston, Peach, Jones, Monroe, Twiggs and Crawford counties) on NFL rosters entering the preseason.

Rookie center Erik Austell (CFCA) and veteran cornerback Kareem Jackson (Westside) will take part in the week’s first game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when their Houston Texans travel to Carolina. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

The schedule continues for Macon area players with two games Thursday, one game Friday, one game Saturday and one game Sunday.

On Thursday, rookie wide receiver Robert Davis (Northside) and the Washington Redskins travel to Baltimore, while defensive lineman Abry Jones (Northside) and the Jacksonville Jaguars play at New England. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the San Francisco 49ers in a game that includes three Macon area products: Kansas City cornerback Steven Nelson (Northside) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) and San Francisco wide receiver DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square). The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

At 10 p.m. on Saturday, punter Marquette King (Rutland) and the Oakland Raiders travel to Arizona. At 8 p.m. on Sunday, cornerback Casey Hayward (Perry) and the Los Angeles Chargers host the Seattle Seahawks. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

