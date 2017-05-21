Can Georgia, Georgia Tech top win totals from 2016?

Georgia Tech finished 9-4 in 2016, including a win over Georgia for the second time in three seasons.
Georgia finished 8-5 in head coach Kirby Smart’s first season.
Georgia opens this season Sept. 2 against Appalachian State, while Georgia Tech opens Sept. 4 against Tennessee. So how will the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets finish this season?
CG Technology released season win total predictions for close to 50 teams Thursday, placing Georgia’s over-under line at 8 and Georgia Tech’s at 6.5.
The other SEC teams listed are: Alabama 10.5, LSU 9, Auburn 8, Florida 8, Tennessee 7.5, Texas A&M 7, Arkansas 7, Missouri 6.5, Kentucky 6 , Mississippi State 5.5, South Carolina 5.5.
The other ACC teams listed are: Florida State 9.5, Clemson 9, Virginia Tech 9, Louisville 9, Miami 8.5, Pittsburgh 7.5, N.C. State 7.5, North Carolina 7, Duke 5.5.
