A Georgia-based guide to this week’s NFL draft

The NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday in Philadelphia. Three Middle Georgia players and a few Georgia and Georgia Tech players could be drafted, while the Atlanta Falcons have six picks.
Breaking down the draft with a Georgia-based look at the next few days:
When/where to watch
Schedule: Round 1 (8 p.m., Thursday); Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m., Friday); Rounds 4-7 (noon, Saturday).
Thursday TV: ESPN, NFL Network.
Friday TV: ESPN, 7-8 p.m.; ESPN2 after 8 p.m., NFL Network.
Saturday TV: ESPN, NFL Network.
Falcons’ six picks
First round, No. 31; second round, No. 63; third round, No. 95; fourth round, No. 136; fifth round, No. 174; seventh round, No. 249.
Possible Georgia selections
Quincy Mauger, S: NFL.com projection — free agent.
Isaiah McKenzie, WR: NFL.com projection — round six or seven.
Greg Pike, G: NFL.com projection — free agent.
Possible Georgia Tech selections
Harrison Butker, PK: NFL.com projection — free agent.
Patrick Gamble, DT: NFL.com projection — round seven or free agent.
Justin Thomas, CB: NFL.com projection — free agent.
Possible Georgia Southern selection
Ukeme Eligwe, LB: NFL.com projection — round six or seven.
Possible Middle Georgia selections
Montravius Adams (Dooly County/Auburn): Todd McShay top 300 prospects — No. 102 (seventh defensive tackle).
Robert Davis (Northside/Georgia State): McShay top 300 prospects — No. 178 (23rd wide receiver).
Erik Austell (CFCA/Charleston Southern): McShay top 300 prospects — unranked (22nd tackle).
What they are saying about Adams
NFL.com (second or third round): Adams disappointed the scouting community with a pedestrian junior season that lacked passion and production. This season, he played with greater consistency of effort and found his way into the backfield far more often. Can be disruptive off the snap but is not the type of player to recover quickly if beaten early in the rep. He is a rotational defensive tackle for gap-attack defenses, but is unlikely to offer much as a pass rusher.
Walterfootball.com (second or third round): At the combine, Adams ran fast and looked good in the field drills. He also had an excellent Senior Bowl where he showed impressive interior pass-rushing skills. Adams was superb in the one-on-ones. Adams would be a good second-day pick given his flexibility for a 4-3 or 3-4. In a 3-4, he could play five-technique defensive end. His best position though would be as a three-technique defensive tackle in a 4-3, where he could use his speed to shoot gaps. Adams struggled against the run as a two-gap defender. In 2016, Adams had 39 tackles with 8.5 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and two passes batted. He turned in some solid play in the season opener against Clemson and continued that throughout the year. At times, Adams looked like a first-round talent with speed and size at the point of attack, but his consistency was lacking. Adams would be a beast on some plays and a ghost for other stretches.
Pro Football focus: Adams continues the strong tradition of defensive line prospects produced in the SEC. They certainly have a tough apprenticeship in the division. In this particular case, Adams intrigues because of his versatility, both in terms of position and skillset. The explosion the Auburn prospect possesses is indicative of NFL upside, not to mention the strength to wreck running games in the backfield. Although his best position might be hard to pinpoint, Adams has the raw tools to develop into a valuable contributor in a variety of roles as a epro.
ESPN.com: Adams was a fourth-year senior in 2016 who appeared in 52 career games (36 starts) tallying 151 tackles, 21 TFLs, and 11 sacks. He is a one-gap penetrator that has ideal size and quickness as a three technique within a base 43 scheme. However, Adams is a bit of an underachiever to this point whose production and tape don’t always match his physical ability. The 2016 season was a “contract year,” so Adams’ effort was much more consistent than in 2015. While he’s gifted enough to warrant second-round consideration, we think there’s enough risk here to hold off until Round 3.
What they are saying about Davis
NFL.com (fifth through seventh round): Davis had four years of decent production at Georgia State before being very impressive at the combine. He ran fast and looked good in the field drills. As a senior, he hauled in 67 receptions for 968 yards with five touchdowns. His junior year was similar with 61 catches for 980 yards and six scores. With his combine performance displaying speed with good size, Davis could be selected on Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft.
ESPN.com: Davis started in all 48 career games and finished as Georgia State’s career leader in receptions (222) and receiving yards (3,391). Killed the Combine. Ran a 4.44 and was first in the BJ (11-4) and second in both the VJ (41-0) and BP (19-0) for the WR group. Played well in a close lost at Wisconsin (6-93-1TD). He is a little straight line and has room to add polish as a route runner. However, he is a big, strong and explosive WR with outstanding makeup (1’s across the board for top boxes) . Potential to be a day 3 steal due to upside.
CBSSPORTS.com (sixth round): Davis slipped through the recruiting cracks but he is far from anonymous to NFL scouts, who see a big-bodied receiver with the production, physicality and experience in a pro-style scheme to warrant a Day Three draft pick.
NFL.com (fifth or sixth round): On the surface, Davis is a big receiver who lacks deep speed and has a hard time creating clean passing windows for quarterbacks. However, he’s a decent athlete who could benefit greatly from extended route work and learning the nuances of the position. Davis is a project with some moldable traits who may have enough talent to find his way into the league once his skills and fundamentals are honed. Davis could be a practice squad stash with the ability to grow into an NFL backup.
What they are saying about Austell
NFL.com (seventh round or free agency): Austell possesses tremendous foot quickness and overall athleticism but he lacks the length to stay at tackle and the functional power and mass to play guard. He’s instinctive with a very good feel for angles and could end up becoming an eventual starter at center for a zone team if he can carry an additional 10-plus pounds, which is certainly no given.
ESPN.com: A team captain and former walk-on Austell is a redshirt senior and four year starter at FCS Charleston Southern who lined up at left tackle after moving from the defensive line to the offensive line in 2013. He doesn’t have the length (32-0) arms to play on the outside and his frame raises concerns about his ability to transition to offensive guard in the NL. However, he has the smarts, work ethic and enough size to develop into an effective center in time. He projects as a late round pick or rookie free agent who could make a practice squad with that in mind.
Comments