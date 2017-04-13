Peach State Sports Blog

April 13, 2017 11:11 AM

Florida point guard signs with Mercer basketball program

By Daniel Shirley

Mesrcer head coach Bob Hoffman announced that the Bears signed point guard Marcus Cohen to a national letter-of-intent Thursday.

Cohen, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Tampa, Florida, will join the Bears’ program in the fall.

Cohen led Sickles to a Class 8A Florida championship during his senior season as he averaged 9.8 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. He was named the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches Class 8A Player of the Year.

“Marcus is a tremendous team player,” Hoffman said. “It is impressive how he led his team to a state title from the point guard position. He is a team-first guy with great attributes on the floor. Marcus has the ability to make others better, and I am really excited about him becoming a Bear.”

Daniel Shirley

