Telegraph sports staff honored by APSE

Competing in the under-30,000 circulation category of the Associated Press Sports Editors contest, The Telegraph sports staff received three top-10 awards and one honorable mention selection this weekend.
The staff won a top-10 selection in the website category and an honorable mention in the Sunday section category. Individually, Jason Butt received a top-10 honor for beat writing, while Daniel Shirley and Caitlyn Stroh teamed up for a top-five selection for project work.
Jason Butt’s entry included five stories for his coverage of Georgia athletics: a summer feature on Houston County quarterback Jake Fromm, Georgia’s change in dealing with freedom of information requests, Chauncey Rivers is working toward a second chance, Georgia’s heartbreaking loss to Tennessee and an update on Devon Gales.
The project work entry focused on a road map for the 2016 football season for Middle Georgia high schools, the ACC and the SEC.
