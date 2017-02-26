Middle Georgia GHSA girls teams head into quarterfinals

The GHSA girls quarterfinals pairings, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday.
Class 7A
Collins Hill at Lambert
Norcross at Westlake
Colquitt County at Archer
McEachern at Mill Creek
Class 6A
Harrison at Douglas County
Stephenson at Northview
Mays at Winder Barrow
Chattahoochee at Lovejoy
Class 5A
Southwest DeKalb at Eagle’s Landing
Flowery Branch at Carrollton
Buford at Warner Robins
Griffin at Jackson-Atlanta
Class 4A
Madison County at Sandy Creek
Columbus at Spalding
Jefferson at Carver-Columbus
Henry County at Cross Creek
Class 3A
Beach at Central
Greater Atlanta Christian at Tattnall County
Dawson County at Morgan County
Peach County at Johnson
Class 2A
Laney at Heard County
Bryan County at Model
Fitzgerald at Rabun County
Bleckley County at Hapeville Charter
Class 1A Public
Hancock Central at Telfair County
Wood-Tompkins at Marion County
Treutlen at Wheeler County
Greenville at Pelham
Class 1A Private
Pinecrest at St. Francis
Holy Innocents’ at Stratford
Prince Avenue at Wesleyan
Darlington at Lakeview Academy
