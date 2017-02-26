Peach State Sports Blog

February 26, 2017 10:16 AM

Middle Georgia GHSA girls teams head into quarterfinals

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

The GHSA girls quarterfinals pairings, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday.

Class 7A

Collins Hill at Lambert

Norcross at Westlake

Colquitt County at Archer

McEachern at Mill Creek

Class 6A

Harrison at Douglas County

Stephenson at Northview

Mays at Winder Barrow

Chattahoochee at Lovejoy

Class 5A

Southwest DeKalb at Eagle’s Landing

Flowery Branch at Carrollton

Buford at Warner Robins

Griffin at Jackson-Atlanta

Class 4A

Madison County at Sandy Creek

Columbus at Spalding

Jefferson at Carver-Columbus

Henry County at Cross Creek

Class 3A

Beach at Central

Greater Atlanta Christian at Tattnall County

Dawson County at Morgan County

Peach County at Johnson

Class 2A

Laney at Heard County

Bryan County at Model

Fitzgerald at Rabun County

Bleckley County at Hapeville Charter

Class 1A Public

Hancock Central at Telfair County

Wood-Tompkins at Marion County

Treutlen at Wheeler County

Greenville at Pelham

Class 1A Private

Pinecrest at St. Francis

Holy Innocents’ at Stratford

Prince Avenue at Wesleyan

Darlington at Lakeview Academy

Peach State Sports Blog

