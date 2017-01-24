ACC football schedule released for 2017

The ACC officially released its 2017 football schedule Tuesday, featuring a difficult non-conference schedule across the board.
According to the conference, ACC teams will play more games against Power 5 non-conference teams than any other conference with 22. ACC teams will play seven non-conference games against teams that were ranked in the final AP top 25 for the 2016 season.
Eleven ACC teams went to bowl games this past season with Clemson beating Alabama for the national title. The ACC has won two of the past four national championships with Clemson joining Florida State winning titles during that stretch.
Five ACC teams finished in the top 25 for 2016, which tied the conference’s high.
“Our ACC football programs are coming off a record-setting season that was capped off with nine postseason wins, including Clemson’s national championship and Florida State’s Orange Bowl title,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a release. “Our football success over the last few years has helped put the ACC in one of the strongest positions we have ever enjoyed as a league. As we look ahead to 2017, conference games will continue to be extremely competitive and our schools are once again playing what is arguably the top non-conference schedule in the country. This is a great tribute to our schools and programs, and it will be exciting on a weekly basis for our fans.”
Georgia Tech kicks off its schedule against Tennessee and has a road game on a Thursday at Miami.
The ACC released its composite schedule and its team-by-team schedule, along with its logo schedule.
