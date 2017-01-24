Peach State Sports Blog

January 24, 2017 11:22 AM

Georgia dominating in state in this recruiting class

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

National Signing Day is Feb. 1. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff are looking at a strong class, especially in in-state players.

Here are The Telegraph’s top 25 recruits in Georgia and where they are headed to college:

1. Richard LeCounte, S, Liberty County, Georgia

2. Aubrey Solomon, DT, Lee County, undecided

3. Davis Mills, QB, Greater Atlanta Christian, Stanford

4. Andrew Thomas, T, Pace Academy, Georgia

5. Jake Fromm, QB, Houston County, Georgia

6. AJ Terrell, CB, Westlake, Clemson

7. Xavier McKinney, S, Roswell, Alabama

8. Deangelo Gibbs, S, Grayson, Georgia

9. Netori Johnson, G, Cedar Grove, Georgia

10. Jamyest Williams, CB, Grayson, South Carolina

11. Malik Herring, DE, Mary Persons, Georgia

12. Tray Bishop, CB, Terrell County, Georgia

13. Robert Beal, DE, Peachtree Ridge, Georgia

14. Jaden Hunter, LB, Westlake, Georgia

15. Jeremiah Holloman, WR, Newton, Georgia

16. Trey Sermon, RB, Sprayberry, Oklahoma

17. William Poole III, CB, Hapeville Christian, Georgia

18. Markaviest Bryant, DE, Crisp County, Undecided

19. Leonard Warner, LB, Brookwood, Undecided

20. Nate McBride, LB, Vidalia, Georgia

21. LeAnthony Williams, CB, Roswell, Clemson

22. MJ Webb, DE, Morgan County, South Carolina

23. Walter Grant, LB, Cair, Georgia

24. Chase Brice, QB, Grayson, Clemson

25. DeeJay Dallas, ATH, Brunswick, Miami

