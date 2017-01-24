Georgia dominating in state in this recruiting class

National Signing Day is Feb. 1. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff are looking at a strong class, especially in in-state players.
Here are The Telegraph’s top 25 recruits in Georgia and where they are headed to college:
1. Richard LeCounte, S, Liberty County, Georgia
2. Aubrey Solomon, DT, Lee County, undecided
3. Davis Mills, QB, Greater Atlanta Christian, Stanford
4. Andrew Thomas, T, Pace Academy, Georgia
5. Jake Fromm, QB, Houston County, Georgia
6. AJ Terrell, CB, Westlake, Clemson
7. Xavier McKinney, S, Roswell, Alabama
8. Deangelo Gibbs, S, Grayson, Georgia
9. Netori Johnson, G, Cedar Grove, Georgia
10. Jamyest Williams, CB, Grayson, South Carolina
11. Malik Herring, DE, Mary Persons, Georgia
12. Tray Bishop, CB, Terrell County, Georgia
13. Robert Beal, DE, Peachtree Ridge, Georgia
14. Jaden Hunter, LB, Westlake, Georgia
15. Jeremiah Holloman, WR, Newton, Georgia
16. Trey Sermon, RB, Sprayberry, Oklahoma
17. William Poole III, CB, Hapeville Christian, Georgia
18. Markaviest Bryant, DE, Crisp County, Undecided
19. Leonard Warner, LB, Brookwood, Undecided
20. Nate McBride, LB, Vidalia, Georgia
21. LeAnthony Williams, CB, Roswell, Clemson
22. MJ Webb, DE, Morgan County, South Carolina
23. Walter Grant, LB, Cair, Georgia
24. Chase Brice, QB, Grayson, Clemson
25. DeeJay Dallas, ATH, Brunswick, Miami
