Six Middle Georgians set for NFL playoffs

Six Middle Georgians will take part in the NFL playoffs, and four of those players will take part in games this weekend.
Saturday’s games pit Oakland at Houston at 4:35 p.m. in the AFC and Detroit and Seattle at 8:15 p.m. in the NFC. Oakland’s roster features former Rutland star Marquette King at punter, while Houston’s roster features former Westside star Kareem Jackson at defensive back and former Dooly County star Keith Mumphery at wide receiver.
Sunday’s games pit Miami at Pittsburgh at 1:05 p.m. in the AFC and the New York Giants at Green Bay at 4:40 p.m. in the NFC. Pittsburgh’s roster features for Wilkinson County star Bud Dupree at linebacker.
In the second round, Atlanta (4:35 p.m.) in the NFC and New England (8:15 p.m.) in the AFC play Jan. 14, while Kansas City (1:05 p.m.) in the AFC and Dallas (4:40 p.m.) in the NFC play Jan. 15. Kansas City’s roster features former Northside star Steven Nelson at defensive back and former Peach County star Demarcus Robinson on special teams.
Look at Dupree’s sack of Robert Griffin III on Sunday.
Dupree is rounding into form for the playoffs.
King had some fun with a San Francisco 49ers fan.
