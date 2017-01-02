Smelter makes first catch of NFL career

Former Tattnall Square standout DeAndre Smelter played in his second NFL game Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks to end their regular season with just two wins.
Smelter had one catch for 23 yards in the game — the first catch of his NFL career. Here are how the other Middle Georgians in the NFL fared this weekend.
Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: Three tackles against Baltimore.
Bud Dupree (Wilkinson County) Pittsburgh: Seven tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble against Cleveland.
Leonard Floyd (Dodge County) Chicago: Inactive against Minnesota.
Casey Hayward (Perry) San Diego: Seven tackles against Kansas City.
Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Two tackles against Tennessee.
Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) Carolina: Inactive against Tampa Bay.
Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Three tackles against Indianapolis.
Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Eight punts for a 45.3-yard average against Denver.
Keith Mumphery (Dooly County) Houston: Three catches for 23 yards against Tennessee.
Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Three tackles against San Diego.
Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played three plays on offense and 11 plays on special teams against San Diego.
Chris Swain (Mount de Sales) New York Jets: Practice squad.
Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) Denver: Four catches for 47 yards against Oakland.
Erik Walden (Dublin) Indianapolis: Five tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble against Jacksonville.
