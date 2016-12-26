Peach State Sports Blog

December 26, 2016 11:07 AM

Dupree, Steelers beat rivals, clinch AFC North title

Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Former Wilkinson County star Bud Dupree and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore on Sunday to clinch the AFC North title.

Dupree had four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. He has 3 1/2 sacks this season despite missing the first nine games because of injury.

Here’s a look at how the other Middle Georgians in the NFL fared this weekend:

Darqueze Dennard (Twiggs County) Cincinnati: One tackle, one quarterback hit against Houston.

Leonard Floyd (Dodge County) Chicago: One tackle against Washington.

Casey Hayward (Perry) San Diego: One pass defensed against Cleveland.

Kareem Jackson (Westside) Houston: Three tackles, one tackle for loss against Cincinnati.

Charles Johnson (Hawkinsville) Carolina: One quarterback hit against Atlanta.

Abry Jones (Northside) Jacksonville: Three tackles against Tennessee.

Marquette King (Rutland) Oakland: Five punts for a 47.0-yard average against Indianapolis.

Keith Mumphery (Dooly County) Houston: Two catches for 7 yards against Cincinnati.

Steven Nelson (Northside) Kansas City: Two tackles, one pass defensed against Denver.

Demarcus Robinson (Peach County) Kansas City: Played 21 plays on special teams against Denver.

DeAndre Smelter (Tattnall Square) San Francisco: Played 24 plays against Los Angeles.

Chris Swain (Mount de Sales) New York Jets: Practice squad.

Demaryius Thomas (West Laurens) Denver: Three catches for 20 yards against Kansas City.

Erik Walden (Dublin) Indianapolis: Two tackles against Oakland.

Related content

Peach State Sports Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Parkerson led FPD to championship season

View more video

About the Peach State Sports Blog

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor and Mercer beat writer. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.

Sports Videos