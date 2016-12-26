Dupree, Steelers beat rivals, clinch AFC North title

Pittsburgh outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) sacks Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco during Sunday’s game.
Fred Vuich
AP
Houston Texans' Keith Mumphery (12) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Houston Texans' Keith Mumphery (12) and Cincinnati Bengals' Darqueze Dennard (21) exchange jerseys after an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. The Texans won 12-10.
Sam Craft
AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) tries to catch a pass as Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith
AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Ed Zurga
AP
San Diego Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (99) is congratulated by cornerback Casey Hayward after Bosa sacked Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Cleveland.
Ron Schwane
AP
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) reacts after a punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Tony Avelar
AP
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) and Marquette King react after a point after try during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Tony Avelar
AP
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Tony Avelar
AP
Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King (7) warms up taking place holding snaps before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) pounds the team drum to stir up the fans before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. The Falcons won 33-16.
Bob Leverone
AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch with Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Don Wright
AP
Don Wright
AP
Don Wright
AP
Don Wright
AP
Don Wright
AP
Don Wright
AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Fred Vuich
AP
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters knocks down a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 33-10.
John Sleezer
TNS
Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) rushes for yardage past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
AP
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones during the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 38-17
Gary McCullough
AP
